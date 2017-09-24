Bryce Love runs for 263 yards to lead Stanford past UCLA

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) -- Bryce Love rushed for a career-high 263 yards and a touchdown to pad his conference-leading total, third-string quarterback K.J. Costello came off the bench and threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Stanford beat UCLA 58-34 on Saturday.

Cameron Scarlett scored three touchdowns and Jet Toner kicked three field goals to help the Cardinal (1-1 Pac-12, 2-2) win their 10th straight over the Bruins after losing starting quarterback Keller Chryst to an injury in the first quarter.

Ryan Burns replaced Chryst for one series and made two other brief appearances but it was Costello who directed Stanford's offense most of the night. The redshirt sophomore had a 9-yard touchdown run in the first half then had scoring throws of 15 yards and three yards in the second half, the first two of Costello's career.

Costello finished 13 of 19 for 123 yards to outduel UCLA's Josh Rosen.

The nation's leading passer going in, Rosen got off to a sluggish start and was uneven much of the night for the Bruins (0-1, 2-2). He completed 40 of 60 throws for 480 yards with two interceptions and three touchdowns, although two of the TDs came in the second half when Stanford was comfortably ahead.

Love's pounding runs hurt UCLA the most. The Pac-12's leading rusher averaged nearly 175 yards in his first three games and easily eclipsed that against the Bruins. Love would have topped the 300-yard mark but a holding penalty negated his 48-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Stanford got plenty of help from its defense and special teams. The Cardinal forced four turnovers and blocked a field goal.

Chryst was knocked out of the game after getting tackled between a pair of UCLA defenders while running on a quarterback keeper.

THE TAKEAWAY

UCLA: A year ago the Bruins had Stanford on the ropes most of the game before allowing 13 points over the final 24 seconds. It wasn't that close this time, primarily because UCLA's defense continued to give up big plays both against the run and through the air. Rosen's slow start and the overall ineffectiveness of the offense also hurt.

Stanford: The Cardinal were coming off an emotional loss to San Diego State that raised questions about the quarterback situation. There is still an issue there now but it's a more optimistic one after the night Costello had. Credit Stanford's defense with keeping Rosen off balance by mixing up the coverages and varying their blitzes to keep the UCLA quarterback from getting comfortable in the pocket.

