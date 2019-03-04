Bryce Harper spoke to Mike Trout 'a lot' before signing Phillies contract

Bryce Harper sought the advice of a prominent Philadelphia native before inking his mega deal with the Phillies.

During his introductory press conference this weekend, Harper explained the role Angels outfielder Mike Trout played in his decision to sign a 13-year contract worth $330 million after months of speculation during the offseason.

"I talked to him a lot," Harper said, via MLB.com. "From November, all the way through the process."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Trout, a Millville, New Jersey, native, grew up a Philly sports fan and often attends Eagles and 76ers games.

"I played with him in the [Arizona] Fall League [in 2011], and we've kept in contact over the last seven years," Harper said. "But just trying to get a hometown kid to tell me what he felt, how he felt about the organization and the area and things like that. He's a kid who grew up seeing the Phillies have success, so going through those times with the fans and things like that. It was good to get his perspective and hear how he felt."

MORE: Mike Trout talks Bryce Harper, potential new Angels extension | Angels considered offering Mike Trout $350M extension, report says

Harper's comments only fuel the free agency rumors surrounding Trout, who is scheduled to hit the market after 2020.

The 27-year-old star has two years remaining on his current deal with Los Angeles and is slated to earn $33.25 million each year, though it had been reported Sunday that the Angels considered offering Trout a 10-year contract extension worth $350 million.