Bryce Harper shushes Giants fans after launching home run at Oracle Park

Bryce Harper has not made many friends in San Francisco the past few days, and he won’t make more on Friday.

The Philadelphia Phillies’ star outfielder, who nearly signed with the Giants in the offseason, has been receiving a hearty amount of boos before every at-bat this series at Oracle Park.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On Friday, he got the last laugh ... or the last shush during Philadelphia’s 9-6 victory. Harper belted a deep home run to right center field, and then put his finger to his lips after he crossed home plate:

And he wasn’t done.

In his next at-bat, Harper blasted a three-run homer into McCovey Cove that put the Phillies in front for good.

He could have very well been doing that in a Giants uniform. The Giants were in the hunt to sign the former Washington Nationals star, offering 12 years and $310 million last offseason. But they could not match the Phillies’ all-out 13-year, $330 million offer.

Harper may have won the battle on Friday, but his spurning of the Giants might end up in San Francisco’s favor when it’s all said and done. Harper entered Friday batting .249 and is locked into that big contract.

Bryce Harper quieted the San Francisco crowd after launching a home run on Friday. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The Giants, meanwhile, have found some pieces off the scrap heap in Alex Dickerson and Mike Yastrzemski to revamp their outfield.

But right now, the Phillies have Bryce Harper and the Giants don’t. And Harper showed on Friday just what San Francisco missed out on over the offseason.

More from Yahoo Sports: