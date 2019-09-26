Bryce Harper says Nationals fans crossed the line with heckling: 'It’s just not right'

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper is not happy with his former hometown fans. Harper says a group of Washington Nationals fans crossed the line with their heckling during Wednesday’s game.

Harper did not get into specifics, but said the fans got particularly nasty in the final two innings of the Phillies’ 5-2 loss, according to the Associated Press.

“They were fine all game, talking about myself and things like that,” Harper said. “I get it everywhere I go. That’s nothing new. But the last two innings, it’s just not right. It’s not right.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Harper also praised his current fans in Philadelphia.

“I’ve got 60,000 fans up in Philly that appreciate me as a player, appreciate me as an individual and my family, as well,” Harper said. “I owe a lot to those people up there in Philly because they show up for me every single night and they’re there to cheer us on and boo us and keep us going as a team and as individuals as well.”

While Harper declined to reveal what the fans said, his wife, Kayla Harper, said the fans started heckling Harper about his infant son.

When you bring his son or family into it, yes you’re crossing a line. Stick to your overused overrated and Harper sucks chants if you’re really that loser that goes to a game to heckle someone. Phillies fans might boo him but they don’t bring his 4 week old son into it. Classless https://t.co/NVj3ixyrPY — Kayla Harper (@kayyharper8) September 26, 2019

Story continues

The 26-year-old Harper spent his first seven seasons with the Nationals before signing a $13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies in the offseason. After a slow first half, Harper has improved over the final months of the season, and is now hitting .260/.375/.507.

That slow start caused Harper to hear some boos from Phillies fans throughout the season. What happened Wednesday night in Washington, D.C. was much worse, according to Harper.

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: