Bryce Harper on 'D.C.' gaffe: 'You’re going to have those slip-ups'

Bryce Harper had just finished up a 30-minute introductory press conference as the newest member of the Philadelphia Phillies and had about 330 million reasons to feel good about himself.

His wife Kayla only needed one reason to make him blush: In the course of talking about his World Series aspirations, Harper mentioned winning a title for the city he just left.

“We want to bring a title back to D.C.,” he said in his first comments as a Phillie. "I want to be on Broad Street on a frickin' boat or whatever -- a thing, a bus, whatever it is -- and have a trophy over my head and do that. Because that's what it's all about.”

Luckily, Kayla was there to quickly point out the blunder to him.

“Oh man,” Bryce reacted.

Let’s skip past the chorus of fans and media noting that Spring Training is for working on cliches like everything else and just laugh at a silly mistake. That’s how Harper is approaching the whole thing anyways.

“When you grow up from 17 to 25 in an organization and you’re trying to do everything you can to win for that organization and bring a title somewhere you’re going to have those slip-ups,” Harper said. “That’s part of it. But I’m a Phillie and I’m very excited about it.”

Sure, they might not be laughing too hard back in D.C., but we think Philadelphia fans might be able to forgive between now and 2032 when his contract expires.

The only thing that will matter at that point is if Harper delivers on that World Series promise at all. If he wants to ride a frickin’ boat or whatever back up to Washington with the trophy in hand, good luck finding someone to stop him.

In any case, that might be the last time all spring Harper tries to get ahead of himself. The slugger is getting to work now on preparing himself for Opening Day and has a few goals he’d like to hit before then.

"I don’t want to rush.” Harper said. “I'll be ready for Opening Day, March 28. Just trying to take it day by day, and once I can get into a game, I will. The swing's my swing, so I’ll try to see as much live BP as I can this week to get ready for games and stuff like that. I just want to see pitches. I just want to see that and see rotation, feel what it feels like to be in my cleats today and be on the grass and just be out there."

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper warms up during baseball practice Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

