Bryce Harper calls out heckling Nationals fans: 'It's just not right'

Bryce Harper called out Nationals fans Wednesday night, saying they crossed a line while heckling him.

In the eighth inning of the Phillies-Nationals game, Harper was seen pointing at the back of his jersey and waving off the words being yelled at him from fans sitting in right field.

After Philadelphia's 5-2 loss to the Nationals, Harper wouldn't elaborate on what was said, but did mention to media that the nature of the heckling was "just not right."

Bryce Harper said Washington fans crossed the line with their heckling in eighth inning. He was not happy. Said he was eager to get back to Philly and the great fans there — Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) September 26, 2019

“They were fine all game, talking about myself and things like that. I get it everywhere I go. That’s nothing new. But the last two innings, it’s just not right. It’s not right.”

The 26-year-old slugger said he couldn't wait to return to Philadelphia and the fans there.

“Like I said the whole time, I’ve got 60,000 fans up in Philly that appreciate me as a player, appreciate me as an individual and my family as well,” he said. “I owe a lot to those people up there in Philly because they show up for me every single night and they’re there to cheer us on and boo us and keep us going as a team and as individuals as well. I’m looking forward to the next 12 years. Can’t wait.”

Harper's wife, Kayla, sent a tweet Thursday morning that insinuated that fans had involved Harper's family and month-old son:

When you bring his son or family into it, yes you’re crossing a line. Stick to your overused overrated and Harper sucks chants if you’re really that loser that goes to a game to heckle someone. Phillies fans might boo him but they don’t bring his 4 week old son into it. Classless https://t.co/NVj3ixyrPY — Kayla Harper (@kayyharper8) September 26, 2019

According to his wife, the comments made by Nationals fans have gone on all season.

I truly doubt you are aware of the dms I have gotten from nats fans all season. Wishing my son has autism when he’s born for example. So yes all season. — Kayla Harper (@kayyharper8) September 26, 2019

The Harpers welcomed their first child, Krew, on Aug. 22.

The six-time All-Star is in the first season of his 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies, after spending the first seven seasons of his career in Washington.

The Phillies were eliminated from playoff contention on Tuesday after dropping both games of a double-header against Harper's old team.

With four games left, Philadelphia is .500 on the season and have lost its last five games.



