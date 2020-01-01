Death of Bryce Gowdy, Georgia Tech wide receiver signee, ruled suicide

Georgia Tech signee Bryce Gowdy died on Monday morning. He was 17.

Gowdy, a standout receiver from Deerfield Beach (Fla.), was struck and killed by a freight train at roughly 4 a.m. ET on Monday, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The same office ruled his death a suicide on Tuesday. He reportedly was packed and days away from moving to Georgia Tech's campus.

Family matters, can’t wait to get to the ATL soon! pic.twitter.com/mCw5esPWUj — Bryce “Simba” Gowdy (@SkayeBryce) December 30, 2019

According to the Sun-Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), Gowdy, the oldest of three siblings, wanted to support his family through "a slew of struggles," including financial hardships and homelessness.

Gowdy's high school team and future coach Geoff Collins were among those who on Monday mourned his death.

We are heartbroken. Bryce will always be a part of our Georgia Tech Football Family. We will be praying for him and all those who love him.#BelieveIn7 #RIPSimba pic.twitter.com/dtV5g50Tiq — Coach Collins (@CoachCollins) December 30, 2019