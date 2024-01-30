Bryce Dallas Howard's Form-Fitting, Neon Green Dress Is Right on Trend

Her internet lookalike, Jessica Chastain, just wore the color, too.

Getty Images

It's only Tuesday, and Bryce Dallas Howard has already had a very fashionable week. To promote her new film Argylle, a spy action-comedy with a stacked cast that includes Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, and Catherine O'Hara, the Jurassic Park actress showed up to a slew of appearances in New York City wearing a spectrum of bright colors that prove dopamine dressing is alive and well.

Getty Images

Most notably, the 42-year-old donned a neon green floor-length dress on Monday, January 29. that underscored her signature red hair, which was pulled back in a half updo with soft curtain bangs. The dress included ruching down the center, long sleeves, and a strong shoulder. She paired the look with Bottega-green sandals and droplet pearl earrings.

Getty Images

However, she isn't the first to hit the red carpet in a slime-green ensemble. In fact, the reptilian shade has had a moment as of late. Taylor Swift wore a similarly striking sequined gown in bright green to the Golden Globes (no doubt a reference to her Reputation era), and Howard's internet lookalike Jessica Chastain donned a neon green gown for her Emmys appearance earlier this month.



Getty Images

Howard also followed up the neon ensemble with two more cheerfully colorful looks the morning after. For a segment with Good Morning America, Howard donned a power suit in head-to-toe tomato-red and a soft purple and tomato-red striped sweater dress paired with matching red heels. She was captured wearing both looks and waving to fans as she entered and exited the GMA studios.

Getty Images

Paired with her signature red hair and wide smile, it's not hard to see why the actress, who started styling herself for public appearances in 2015, gravitates towards rich, striking shades like neon green and sunset orange. Here's to hoping there's more cheerful color play from Howard on the red carpet in the months ahead.

