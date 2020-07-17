Bryce Dallas Howard Shows Off Massive Bruises from Doing Stunts for Jurassic World: Dominion

Filming Jurassic World: Dominion is hard work — just ask Bryce Dallas Howard.

In a Twitter post on Thursday, the actress, 39, showed off several massive bruises from doing stunt work for the upcoming movie in the franchise reboot.

Alongside shots of large contusions on the back of both her arms and thigh, Howard captioned, "Raise your hands if you’re happy to be doing stunts again!!"

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The star shared the behind-the-scenes images after some prompting from costar Chris Pratt, who tweeted that Howard "got some crazy sick bruises from doing stunt work" after she posted a photo of the two of them sharing a laugh on set.

"Show them the pictures of the bruises!!!" the actor, 41, wrote. "Show them!!!"

RELATED: Chris Pratt Pushed Himself to the Limit for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom: 'I Hurt My Body'

Filming for Jurassic World: Dominion resumed in London this month after production was shut down earlier in the year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The production was four weeks into a 20-week slate when the lockdown occurred, according to Variety.

Dallas Howard spoke about returning to set amid the global health crisis, explaining on SiriusXM's EW Live in June that there's been "a lot of communication" to ensure the safety of cast and crew members.

"They’re going above and beyond," Howard shared.

The Dads director also revealed precautions taken by herself and Pratt, saying, "We would never go back to work if we didn’t feel safe and we’re taking it a day at a time."

"I'm very grateful to have a job," she said. "What feels really right about it is that there’s this daily conversation, daily communication with all of the actors, the key crew members, and just us being consistently [like], 'Okay, how are we going to do this safely?' And not making compromises that could undermine someone’s health and well-being."

Story continues

Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt

RELATED: Bryce Dallas Howard Graduates from New York University 21 Years After Originally Enrolling

Jeff Goldblum, who stars in the adventure film series as Dr. Ian Malcolm, recently said that cast have been given "109 pages" of safety protocols to follow on set.

"They invested all their heart and soul and a lot of money into making sure that we're safe," Goldblum told Entertainment Tonight. "I won't bore you with the details, but we're all going to be quarantined in a kind of a bubble, all the crew and all the cast. And testing and everything."

"We know it's a risky time, but we feel it's good," he added.

According to Variety, the film's new safety measures — which include COVID-19 testing three times a week, temperature checks and extra cleanings — could cost around $5 million to implement.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.