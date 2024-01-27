Bryce Dallas Howard Says Father Ron Tried on ‘Hellish’ Grinch Costume After Jim Carrey Trained to ‘Withstand Torture’ for Role

She told Graham Norton that her dad wore the costume on set for a day while filming ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’

Getty;Ron Batzdorff/Imagine Ent/Kobal/Shutterstock Ron Howard, Jim Carrey as the Grinch

Bryce Dallas Howard is giving fans of 2000’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas some insight into how her father Ron Howard and Jim Carrey made the holiday classic.

During a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Bryce, 42, revealed that she “absolutely” saw her dad as a director when she was a kid and “wanted to be on set constantly.”

As the Argylle star explained, her father Ron set “a really good example” for her, even teaching her lessons through how he respected colleagues such as Carrey, 62.

Related: Jim Carrey Is Not Reprising His Role for a Grinch Sequel Despite Reports, Actor's Rep Says

“Sometimes actors go through things that cause a tremendous stress and you need to move forward,” Bryce said. “Jim Carrey on The Grinch, getting all of his makeup on [was] so intense. They had him collaborate with a Navy Seal to train him how to withstand torture because it was that intense for him.”

Bryce then added that Ron, now 69, “showed up on set” one day wearing Carrey’s “entire outfit.”

“[He was] like, listen, I was in the chair for six hours also this morning and I understand that it’s hellish and I’m gonna work today as the Grinch,” Bryce recalled.

Norton then joked, “not tomorrow,” prompting laughter from fellow talk show guest Bryan Cranston, who is in Argylle with her.

Related: Bryan Cranston, Samuel L. Jackson and Catherine O'Hara Lip-Sync for Their Lives in 'Electric Energy' Music Video

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Bryce Dallas Howard and Ron Howard attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Howard and Carrey's efforts ended up earning them a Christmas classic in the 2000 film, which has grossed roughly $346 million worldwide off a $123 million budget, per IMDB Pro.



Carrey opened up about training to play the Grinch during a chat on Norton’s show in 2014, when he shared that the makeup on the film was “like being buried alive every day.”

“The first day was eight-and-a-half hours and I went back to the trailer and put my leg through the wall,” Carrey said. “And I told Ron Howard I couldn’t do the movie. Then [producer] Brian Grazer came in — the fix-it man — and came up with a brilliant idea, which was to hire a gentleman who is trained to teach CIA operatives how to endure torture.”

Story continues

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Carrey called the scenario “quite hilarious,” noting that he did the makeup “100 times” and was encouraged to eat everything he saw, change patterns in his life, punch himself in the leg and even “smoke as much as you possibly can.”

“So I was this Grinch ... with this giant cigarette holder so the Yak hair wouldn’t go on fire. The green Yak hair that turned inward. It was horrifying. I was just like, ‘It’s for the kids, it’s for the kids, it’s for the kids.’”

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.