Bryant secures 105-63 win against Dean

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Rafael Pinzon scored 17 points as Bryant beat Dean 105-63 on Monday.

Pinzon also contributed 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Earl Timberlake scored 14 points while finishing 6 of 12 from the floor and added 10 rebounds and six assists. Barry Evans had 14 points and shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line.

Frankie Idlett finished with 22 points and three steals for the Bulldogs. Billy Ray Barnes added 16 points and two steals for Dean. Christian Yeates finished with nine points and two steals.

___

