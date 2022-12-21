Bryant Riley Is The Co-Founder of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) And They Just Picked Up 1.9% More Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Co-Founder, Bryant Riley, recently bought a whopping US$4.8m worth of stock, at a price of US$40.13. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 1.9%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At B. Riley Financial

Notably, that recent purchase by Co-Founder Bryant Riley was not the only time they bought B. Riley Financial shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$11m worth of shares at a price of US$48.71 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$38.82. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$53m for 1.95m shares. On the other hand they divested 178.81k shares, for US$13m. In total, B. Riley Financial insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. They paid about US$27.27 on average. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of B. Riley Financial

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. B. Riley Financial insiders own about US$485m worth of shares (which is 44% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At B. Riley Financial Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about B. Riley Financial. Looks promising! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for B. Riley Financial (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

