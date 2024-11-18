Bryant Bulldogs set to play the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens Monday

Bryant Bulldogs (2-1) at Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (2-1)

Newark, Delaware; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -2; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware hosts Bryant.

Delaware went 8-5 at home a season ago while going 19-14 overall. The Fightin' Blue Hens averaged 73.2 points per game last season, 12.3 from the free-throw line and 20.7 from beyond the arc.

Bryant went 8-10 on the road and 20-13 overall a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 14.8 assists per game on 28.9 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press