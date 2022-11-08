Bryant basketball coach defends running up the score in 108-point win over D3 school

Callie Lawson-Freeman
·Writer
·2 min read

Bryant University men’s basketball beat Thomas College 147-39 Monday night.

Coming off their first NCAA Tournament bid, Bryant’s Division I men’s team went 22-10 (15-2) and won the Northeast Conference last season. The Thomas Terriers, a Division III team, went 4-14 (1-10 in North Atlantic Conference play).

Bryant Head coach Jared Grasso defended running the score up, saying "I'm never going to tell my guys to stop playing hard... whether we're playing Thomas or we're playing Kentucky.”

According to Grasso, he “really spread the minutes out” for starters in the second half and had the team stop pressing with “10 to 12 minutes left” in the game.

However, he says that the style of play is something that could not be altered. “We play really hard, we pressure, we play fast and right now we have to improve,” he said. “In terms of style of play, I can’t change what we’re going to do.”

Grasso also asserted that the victory was an exercise in character building. “I don’t care about the score, I don’t care who we’re playing, it’s about us being mature enough to be up 50 points right now and show up and play the right way in the second half,” he said.

While the matchup is listed on Thomas’ schedule as an exhibition game, the win will contribute to Bryant’s regular season record.

Dec 3, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Bryant University Bulldogs head coach Jared Grasso coaches against the Houston Cougars in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Bulldogs head coach Jared Grasso cites Bryant's "style of play" in defending Monday night's 108-point win. (Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports)

Doug Edert put up 19 points in Bryant's victory over Thomas. The former star in St. Peter's “March Madness” Cinderella story committed to transfer to Bryant in April, and will likely be key in Grasso’s efforts to “improve” the team.

Never without his signature mustache, Edert hit a trio of threes in the first two and a half minutes of the second half, helping to run up that score and secure the Bulldogs 108-point win.

Latest Stories

  • Plaschke: LeBron James says Lakers 'are who we are.' They stink

    The L.A. Lakers fell to 2-7 with a loss to the Cavaliers on Sunday and Times columnist Bill Plaschke has one word to describe who, or what, they are: BAD.

  • Daniel Radcliffe says reading comments about himself in Alan Rickman’s diaries was ‘lovely and nostalgic’

    ‘It was very sweet to read all of that,’ Radcliffe said

  • 2 coaches fired, several others remain on hot seat

    There has already been two coaching changes halfway through the NFL season with Indianapolis firing Frank Reich this week four weeks after Carolina did the same to Matt Rhule. The NFL had a record-tying 10 coaching changes last offseason and three-quarters of the teams have changed head coaches at least once in the past five years. Here's a look at some coaches who figure to be on the hot seat if things don't turn around in the second half of the season and some assistants who could be in line for head coaching jobs.

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • CBC asked other sports organizations if they have funds like Hockey Canada's. Here's what they said

    As Hockey Canada faces widespread criticism over three funds it used to settle several sexual abuse complaints out of court, governance experts say it's actually a "good business" decision for an organization to protect itself against non-insurable claims — though most can't afford to do so. In one case, Hockey Canada used these funds to settle a multimillion-dollar lawsuit after a complainant alleged she was the victim of a group sexual assault involving World Junior players in 2018. CBC News i

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam suffers groin strain vs. Mavericks

    With Fred VanVleet already on the shelf, the Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a groin strain on Friday.

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Predators complete comeback with 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Another third-period meltdown cost the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Up 3-1 heading into the final frame, the team had to settle for a single point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. “We sat back instead of went after them and then the next thing you know, they've got two goals," said Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I think that sometimes it's like you're afraid to win. And we righted the ship after that, and they didn't have a lot but it was too little too late.

  • John Tavares leading Maple Leafs back to their best

    John Tavares struggled to find his best form last season but the Maple Leafs captain has been Toronto's best player this season, lifting his team back to winning ways.&nbsp;

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the season. “I’m just happy about the win,” Kallgren said. “We played so solid defensively. Games like this make it very, very ea

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • 7 best cameos NHL players have made in TV, film

    From playing vikings, to late night television, to simply being themselves, NHL players have a long history of cameos on TV and movies.

  • Pressure on Leafs defence to ride out goaltending crisis

    With first choice goaltenders Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov out injured, the Maple Leafs must rely on an untested tandem of Erik Kallgren and Keith Petruzzelli but the onus is on Toronto's defence to guide the team through this challenging stretch.

  • Canadian bobsled pilot Christine de Bruin suspended for doping violation

    OTTAWA — Canadian bobsledder and Olympic bronze medallist Christine de Bruin has been suspended for three years for a doping violation. De Bruin tested positive for the banned substance Ligandrol in out-of-competition testing Aug. 28 in Calgary. The 33-year-old from Stony Plain, Alta., won bronze in women's monobob, which made its Olympic debut in Beijing in February. She also piloted Canada to a fifth-place finish in women's bobsled at the Games. “Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton is deeply disappointe

  • LaVine's 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97

    CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left. But the Bulls held a 15-point lead and were able to cruise the rest of the way. “When (LaVine) takes those catch-and-shoot opportunities,

  • 'I always considered myself a Canuck:' Bieksa officially retires in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — When Kevin Bieksa stepped on the ice at Rogers Arena for the Vancouver Canucks' morning skate on Thursday, he felt like he was home. It's been more than four years since the defenceman suited up for an NHL game — and more than seven since he played for the Canucks — but memories of his time with the team quickly rushed back. "I don't know if you guys saw morning skate, but I dominated out there," he joked with reporters. "But that ice felt good again." The 41-year-old Bieksa was back

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Former Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo hired as White Sox bench coach

    Charlie Montoyo has found his next job in MLB, landing the bench coach role with the White Sox.

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Rantanen's hat trick leads Avs past Blue Jackets in Finland

    TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored three goals in his native country and the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 on Friday night in the NHL's second visit to Europe this year. Cale Makar had a goal and an assist, Logan O’Connor and J.T. Compher also scored and Nathan MacKinnon contributed four assists for the Avalanche, who stopped a two-game skid. Colorado blew a three-goal lead in its previous game, a 5-4 loss to the New York Islanders on Satur