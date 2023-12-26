Bryan Tanaka Confirms 'Amicable' and 'Mutual' Split from Mariah Carey in Social Media Post

"As we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we've shared," he wrote

Kevin Mazur/Getty Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka

Bryan Tanaka is speaking out about his split from Mariah Carey for the first time.

On Tuesday, Tanaka confirmed he and the "We Belong Together" singer had broken up in a lengthy social media post.

"Dear friends and fans," Tanaka, 40, began on Instagram. "With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together. Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we've shared. The memories we've created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever."

Tanaka added of her 12-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, "Mariah's dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey. I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture."

He also asked for privacy, respect and understanding during "this sensitive time" — which Tanaka plans to dedicate to his craft.

"The outpouring of love and support from fans has been a beacon of strength, and I am extremely grateful for the encouragement that continues to uplift me," he said. "I eagerly anticipate continuing my journey, knowing my passion for inspiration, dance and the creative arts will resonate in the unfolding chapters."

Carey, 54, and Tanaka first sparked breakup rumors when fans noticed he was absent from her Merry Christmas One and All! tour, which she recently wrapped. Then, a source told PEOPLE that Carey was celebrating the holidays in Aspen without Tanaka, who has traditionally accompanied her to the snowy getaway.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Bryan Tanaka and Mariah Carey

This marked the first time the Songbird Supreme and creative director, who have had a professional relationship since 2006, have not traveled together for the holidays in years.

Days later, a source told PEOPLE Carey was embracing a festive spirit as she celebrated the season with her twins.

“Mariah is thriving this Christmas. She’s feeling good and is in fully festive Mariah mode,” the source said. “She’s thrilled with the success of the tour with her kids and work she’s already done on her next album.”

The couple was last publicly seen spending time together back in March when the hitmaker celebrated her birthday, which she prefers to refer to as her “anniversary.” At the time, Tanaka shared a photo of himself and Carey smiling and embracing one another on Instagram and shared a sweet message in the caption.



“This is one of my favorite pictures. Ever. Happy Anniversary my Beautiful Queen. 🦋3/27🦋❤️,” he wrote at the time.

The couple first connected in 2006 when Tanaka joined the superstar out on the road on her Adventures of Mimi tour. Then after working together for a decade, the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer and the choreographer became romantically involved in 2016.

