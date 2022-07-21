Bryan Harsin can't talk his way off the Auburn football hot seat | Opinion

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Blake Toppmeyer, USA TODAY NETWORK
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Auburn Tigers
    Auburn Tigers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Bryan Harsin
    American football player and coach

Bryan Harsin can’t talk his way off the hot seat.

No coach can, although the best talkers with the most dynamic personalities can buy a little extra time. Harsin does not rank among the SEC’s top talkers or dazzle with his personality.

Auburn’s second-year coach did, however, present a commanding, composed and driven image Thursday at SEC Media Days.

Harsin quickly addressed what he called an “uncomfortable” and “unfounded” university investigation last winter that left Harsin publicly twisting in the wind for more than a week. Harsin's tenure survived the inquiry, and his team emerged more united, he said.

Auburn coach Bryan Harsin at SEC Media Days.
Auburn coach Bryan Harsin at SEC Media Days.

Chalk up Thursday as a talking season triumph for Harsin, but no amount of talking will solve what only being a better coach can fix.

Nothing Harsin said changes Auburn’s sluggish recruiting. The Tigers’ recruiting class features four commitments, fewest in the SEC, after a lackluster 2022 signing haul, by AU’s standards. The transfer portal took from Auburn more than it provided.

Talk doesn’t change that Auburn lost five straight games to conclude its first losing season since 2012. It doesn’t change the mass exodus that occurred within Auburn’s roster and its coaching staff. AU will feature new faces in three key spots: starting quarterback, offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator.

TAKING TIME: Auburn's Harsin not ready to name starting quarterback 

BIG DEAL: Georgia rewards Smart with contract making him the top-paid coach

NOT WORRIED: Clemson's Swinney focused on own team rather than realignment

Nothing Harsin said changes how I see this ending – with Harsin not being here for talking season next year.

Of course, as Harsin quipped, some within the press assembled in Atlanta didn’t expect he’d be here this year, either.

But a typically brutal schedule packs a punch that Auburn’s kangaroo court didn’t land. It doesn’t help that the Tigers have no obvious upgrade at quarterback – former Texas A&M backup turned starter Zach Calzada is its best bet – and must regroup from the departures of several linchpin defensive players.

Recruiting momentum can be a salve for a struggling coach – if the on-field product is a turd, a bevy of ballyhooed prospects is a shiny object that provides fresh hope. But unless something changes these next few months, recruiting will become an anchor to Harsin’s tenure rather than a buoy.

“I think the message is: Watch,” Harsin said of Auburn’s recruiting rallying cry. “We got to go out there and play. That's the beauty of what we get a chance to do every Saturday, all right? When you get into the arena, you have the opportunity to go out there and settle the score.”

Harsin put on a brave face and attempted to rework the narrative this offseason. He launched a podcast that he said provided a platform to connect with his staff through extended conversations.

To try to spur recruiting, Auburn’s coaching staff barnstormed Alabama high schools. Harsin appeared at events with popular basketball coach Bruce Pearl and maybe even absorbed a few ounces of charisma from the radiant Pearl. He earned the backing of Auburn front man Charles Barkley.

"He's only been there a year. Just leave the man alone and let him do his job,” Barkley said during an appearance on “The Next Round.”

Subscribe to SEC Football Unfiltered
iTunes | Google Play | Spotify

Sir Charles should know, though, that patience is in short supply throughout the SEC and especially at Auburn, which fired its last coach after eight consecutive winning seasons.

If Mississippi State and Arkansas can fire coaches after two seasons, then no one should be surprised that Auburn’s firing posse assembled so quickly.

Harsin dismissed the merits of the university’s investigation, but the criticisms of former players were noteworthy.

Multiple players exiting the program described shortcomings in Harsin’s leadership style and an inability to connect with players from a variety of backgrounds. Wide receiver Kobe Hudson labeled Harsin “a dictator,” while defensive lineman Lee Hunter wrote that Harsin treated players “like dogs,” without detailing specifics. Hudson and Hunter are now at Central Florida, among the 19 players to transfer since the regular-season finale. Players who remained backed their embattled coach.

Harsin spoke authoritatively Thursday while he addressed “the gorilla in the room,” the offseason of turmoil that he says galvanized those who stayed at Auburn.

No amount of talking, though, will make the gorilla slink away.

Only player development, roster retention, recruiting and winning can do that.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Auburn's Bryan Harsin can't talk his way off coaching hot seat

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Blue Jays' Jordan Romano to replace Gerrit Cole at All-Star Game

    Jordan Romano is the sixth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be named to this year's All-Star Game.

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Behind the Star Guardian event launched by League of Legends

    What’s happening at the Star Guardian event of League of Legends? What’s about this alternative universe?

  • Redemption at stake for Canada's Moh Ahmed entering 5,000m at athletics worlds

    Moh Ahmed is always wanting more — he's certainly never one to become complacent. It's what makes him great and has allowed him to blaze a historic long-distance Canadian trail throughout his career. It's also why he was frustrated at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., after his 10,000-metre event. Ahmed finished sixth on Sunday. He's finished sixth in the event a number of times now, including at last summer's Olympics and the last worlds in Doha. He was visibly annoyed by his p

  • Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne to take part in MLS all-star skills challenge

    Newly arrived Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will take part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, part of the festivities surrounding the Aug. 10 game between the MLS and Liga MX all-stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Insigne and nine other MLS players will compete Aug. 9 against 10 Liga MX players over five skills — a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and crossbar challenge. Insigne will be joined by fellow newcomer Hector Herrera of t

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Maud Charron, Josh Cassidy named Canada's flag-bearers for Commonwealth Games

    OTTAWA — Weightlifter Maude Charron and wheelchair racer Josh Cassidy have been named Canada's flag-bearers for the opening ceremony of the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Charron, of Rimouski, Que., is the reigning Olympic and Commonwealth weightlifting champion. She totalled 236 kilograms for her snatch and clean and jerk to win gold in the 64-kilogram division at last summer's Tokyo Games. In 2018, Charron set a Commonwealth record in the clean and jerk (122 kg) in winning

  • Antonella Roccuzzo one of the richest soccer wags out there

    Here’s all you want to know about Antonela Roccuzzo, from how she met Leo Messi back when she was just 9 years old, to her own business venture in the children's fashion.

  • Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi happy for new beginning with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — While the existing product withers on the field, Toronto FC has assembled some considerable new firepower off it in recent days. The hope is the cavalry is ready to ride in. On Monday, the Major League Soccer team unveiled its latest Italian in former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi. The 28-year-old arrived in style, taking the stage at the Real Sports bar/restaurant in matching white linen pants and open-neck shirt, showing off a simple tattooed cross on his chest under a beamin