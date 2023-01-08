Bryan Gil ‘changed everything’ to succeed at Tottenham as fortunes start to turn

Hard yards: Gil has worked hard to bulk up at Tottenham (Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Tottenham forward Bryan Gil has revealed he has "changed everything" about his conditioning in a bid to persuade Antonio Conte he is strong enough to be a Premier League regular.

Gil spent the second half of last season on loan back in La Liga with Valencia because Conte felt he was not physically ready for English football.

The 21-year-old Spain international did not play a minute in the top-flight in the first half of the season but injuries to Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison and Lucas Moura have opened the door since the Premier League restart.

Gil has started the last three matches and was involved in three of Spurs’ four goals in the thrashing of Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

"The physical aspect [of English football] is something I struggled with in my first year," said Gil, who joined Spurs from Sevilla in summer 2021. "But I’ve got my head down and worked with the physical coaches and I can notice the difference. I think on the pitch you can see the difference as well.

"There is a big difference [between the Premier League and La Liga]. I think in that area [physically] I suffered here quite a lot in the first few months and last year. But I just tried to get better every day, it’s not something you can change overnight. It takes time and I think I’m getting there.

"If you want to change physically you have to change everything, your diet, you have to sleep well and you have to put the time in the gym. But it’s difficult. I’m a slim guy and it’s tough to put on lots of weight but I’m getting there little by little.

"In the end everyone needs time to adapt. Now is when I’m getting some more minutes and getting the chance to be more of a prominent player. I’ve worked hard for this moment to arrive. I hope I’ll keep getting minutes on the pitch here and that I can keep improving."

After Gil’s standout display at Selhurst Park, Conte revealed he was no longer considering loaning out his young players and assistant head-coach Cristian Stellini has since confirmed that he expects the winger to remain at Spurs this month.

"I’m getting more opportunities now, he is giving me minutes and I have to repay the manager’s faith," Gil said. "I have to show he can trust me when I get those chances and show that I can play well.

Lifeline: Gil will get more chances to impress at Tottenham (Getty Images)

"Nothing has changed because I focus on the day to day, not the future. You never know what can happen. I’m focused on the present, on working, and if I get the chance to play I have to capitalise on that."

Conte has compared Gil to Manchester City and Portugal forward Bernardo Silva and the Spaniard added: "I don’t read much of the press but if he said that then, well he’s a fantastic player, one of my favourites and he’s on a different level so I suppose I have to say thanks!"