Bryan Cranston, Sally Field, John Malkovich, Patti LuPone Among Stars Set For Actors Fund Weekly Play Readings

Click here to read the full article.

A reading of David Mamet’s play November, starring John Malkovich, Patti LuPone, Dylan Baker, Ethan Phillips and Michael Nichols, will kick off a new weekly livestream series of readings Thursday to benefit The Actors Fund, with subsequent presentations to feature Bryan Cranston, Sally Field and To Kill A Mockingbird‘s Gideon Glick.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Spotlight on Plays series will be featured on Broadway’s Best Shows, a new YouTube and Facebook channel for Broadway-related content. The play series kicks off Thursday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET with November, written and directed by Mamet. The comedy, which opened on Broadway in 2007, follows a fictional U.S. president in the days leading up to his second election.

More from Deadline

November is executive produced by Jeffrey Richards and produced by Broadway’s Best Shows, Jim Glaub and Jacob Soroken Porter.

Joshua Harmon’s acclaimed Significant Other, about a young man standing by as his friends pair off and settle down, is set for Thursday, May 14, 8 p.m. ET and will reunite the original Broadway cast of Glick, John Behlman, Sas Goldberg, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Lindsay Mendez, Luke Smith and Barbara Barrie. Trip Cullman directs, with Jeffrey Richards and Rebecca Gold exec producing and Broadway’s Best Shows, Jim Glaub and Jacob Soroken Porter producing.

Significant Other was originally staged Off Broadway by the Roundabout Theatre Company in 2015 and transferred to Broadway in 2017.

Story continues

A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters, starring Cranston and Field, will be livestreamed Thursday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET. Directed by Jerry Zaks, the play follows the 50-year correspondence between of two soul mates. Executive Produced by Jeffrey Richards, Love Letters is produced by Broadway’s Best Shows, Jim Glaub and Jacob Soroken Porter.

Each one-night-only event will be livestreamed on The Actors Fund YouTube channel and Broadway’s Best Shows YouTube and Facebook channels. The productions will only be available at the designated streaming time and are free to access, with donations to The Actors Fund COVID-19 Emergency Assistance program encouraged.

Additional productions will be announced shortly.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.