Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul Confirmed To Reprise ‘Breaking Bad’ Roles In Final Season Of ‘Better Call Saul’

Peter White
·2 min read

During today’s Deadline Contenders panel, Better Call Saul star Jonathan Banks jokingly took a swipe at Bryan Cranston about him potentially reprising his role as Walter White.

It’s now official: Cranston and Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman in Better Call Saul predecessor Breaking Bad will be back.

Co-creator Peter Gould unveiled the news at a Paleyfest event and AMC confirmed the news, noting ‘They’re coming back’.

Cranston and Pinkman played White and Pinkman in five seasons of the drug dealing drama as well as Netflix feature film El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which was released in 2019.

Earlier in the day, Jonathan Banks, who plays Mike Ehrmantruat, when asked whether Cranston would return, deadpanned to Deadline’s Pete Hammond, “Why would you want him to? I mean, talk about a really overrated actor.”

Odenkirk added, “Please make sure he knows John said that.”

The sixth and final season of Better Call Saul is broken into two parts. It kicks off on April 18 and runs until late May, before picking up again in early July.

“Even though I know what happens [in the end], I don’t think it’s hit me,” Odenkirk said about wrapping up as the slippery lawyer Saul Goodman, “I think I’ll have to watch it with everyone else, and that’s when it will hit me.”

“It’s the Rubik’s cube from hell,” added Gould about getting the final season of the drama series right for the fans, “It’s incredibly challenging and intimidating, but starting the show was the same thing.”

