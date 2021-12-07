Bryan Barberena doesn’t understand Nate Diaz’s stance, wants to fight everyone

LAS VEGAS – Bryan Barberena beat Darian Weeks with a unanimous decision Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC on ESPN 31 in Las Vegas.

Take a look inside the fight with Barberena, who got back in the win column after a July loss to Jason Witt.

Bryan Barberena vs. Darian Weeks

Result: Bryan Barberena def. Darian Weeks via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Updated records: Barberena (16-8 MMA, 7-6 UFC), Weeks (5-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Key stat: Weeks landed four takedowns in his short-notice UFC debut.

Barberena on the fight's key moment

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 04: (R-L) Bryan Barberena punches Darian Weeks in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 04, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

“I’m happy to be in the win column, because the win’s what I need. Wins mean everything. It lets me keep going, gets me the extra paycheck, food on my family’s table. It’s extremely important. My hat’s off to him. He’s an extremely scrappy guy.”

Barberena on the short-notice fight

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 04: (L-R) Darian Weeks punches Bryan Barberena in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 04, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

“It seemed like another fight week to me. I’m not one of those people that gets shook very easy. When I came into fight week, I knew I didn’t have a matchup. I knew deep in my heart they were going to find somebody – it didn’t matter who. It could’ve been the dang champion – I don’t care.”

Barberena on what he wants next

“I will fight anybody. Nate Diaz, he’s a stud and whatever, but he’s over here like ‘(Khamzhat) Chimaev, you don’t deserve to fight me.’ Man, I’m here to fight everybody. If your name comes on the contract, I’m signing it. I don’t care whose name is on it – I’m signing it because I’m here to fight everybody. … I’m here to test myself against everybody. Bring it on.

Story continues

“I would like to get the Matt Brown matchup back. That was kind of a dream matchup. He’s a legend.”

To hear more from Barberena, check out the video of the full post-fight interview above.

[vertical-gallery id=1807041]

[vertical-gallery id=1807038]

1

1