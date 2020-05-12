Twitter rips Bryan Adams after bizarre xenophobic rant

Arun SrinivasanContributor
Yahoo News Canada
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 27: Bryan Adams performs at The SSE Wembley Arena on February 27, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)
Canadian musician Bryan Adams is being roundly criticized after posting a bizarre, xenophobic rant on Instagram, where he made inflammatory remarks, perpetuating a stereotype that has been used against Chinese people throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adams, who came to fame in the 1980s was incensed that his upcoming tenancy at the Royal Albert Hall was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Instead of resorting to guidelines outlined by public health officials or using a measure of common sense, Adams elected for casual racism instead.

In the second part of his rant, Adams said he posted his message to advocate for veganism.

Adams doubled down on his commentary, submitting a tepid apology to “all those that took offence” to his previous remarks and that he merely wanted to promote veganism.

The damage was already done, as Canadians — and others from across the world — blasted the “Summer of ‘69’” singer for his post.

This isn’t the best way to endear yourself to a new generation of fans, certainly, and we’re guessing that vegan rights activists aren’t too thrilled with Adams’ unique way of co-opting their cause.

