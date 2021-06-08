Bryan Adams to Shoot the 2022 Pirelli Calendar

LONDON – Canadian singer and photographer Bryan Adams is shooting the 2022 Pirelli calendar after a year’s hiatus due to COVID-19.

Adams, who is based in London, confirmed the news on his social media accounts. He follows Paolo Roversi, who shot the 2020 calendar. 2021 marked the first time the calendar was suspended since 1983.

As it announced the news of the cancellation in March 2020, Pirelli pledged to donate 100,000 euros to support COVID-19 research and fight the spread of the virus.

“We will return to the project when the time is right, together with the people who were working on it with us,” said the company’s executive vice chairman and chief executive officer Marco Tronchetti Provera.

With Shakespeare as his inspiration for the 2020 issue, Roversi took up the theme of “Looking for Juliet,” merging photography and film for the first time. He shot part of the calendar in Verona, where “Romeo and Juliet” is set.

Previous Pirelli calendar photographers included Albert Watson, Tim Walker, Peter Lindbergh, Annie Leibovitz and Steven Meisel, among others.

Adams has photographed figures across fashion, music, and popular culture and worked on ad campaigns for luxury brands.

Some of his previous subjects include Amy Winehouse, Robbie Williams, John Boyega, Jake Bugg, Pamela Anderson, Linda Evangelista and Cindy Crawford.

His work has been exhibited at museums and spaces including the Saatchi Gallery and the National Portrait Gallery in London, the Haus der Kunst in Munich and at Fotografiska in Stockholm.

Adams has also been vocal in his support of the LGBTQ+ community, cancelling shows in U.S. states that have passed discriminatory laws.

In 2016, he canceled his show in Mississippi in protest of the Law 1523, known as the Religious Liberty Accommodations Act, which had recently been passed.

“I find it incomprehensible that LGBT citizens are being discriminated against in the state of Mississippi,” Adams wrote on Instagram at the time.

