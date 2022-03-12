Bryan Adams Casually Drops The F-Bomb During The One Show Appearance

Bryan Adams and Alex Jones on The One Show (Photo: BBC)

Bryan Adams turned the air blue after dropping the F-bomb during a pre-watershed appearance on The One Show on Friday.

Host Alex Jones was forced to apologise after the singer used some colourful language while recalling how his mum allowed him to quit school to pursue his music career.

Speaking to Alex and co-presenter Ronan Keating, Bryan said: “She went to the headmaster and said, ‘I’m taking my son out of school [because] he wants to join a band’, and he said to her, ‘You’re making a huge mistake and you’re a bad mother.’

“She only told me that last year,” Bryan continued. “I said [to her], you should have taken the chart position or something, she said, ‘No, fuck them.’”

Bryan with fellow guest Michelle Visage (Photo: BBC)

Alex swiftly apologised, saying: “There was a bit of a swear word there, we are sorry.”

However, Bryan was unaware as to what he’d said that warranted an apology, asking, “What?” as he turned to fellow guest Michelle Visage.

Alex later issued another apology “for Bryan’s loose lips”.

“What did I say?!” Bryan joked.

The One Show airs weekdays at 7pm on BBC One.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

