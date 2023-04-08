De Bruyne becomes fifth player to reach 100 Premier League assists

Kevin De Bruyne became only the fifth player to reach 100 Premier League assists when he set up Manchester City's opener in their away match at Southampton on Saturday.

De Bruyne's teasing cross was headed home by Erling Haaland, taking him up to a century of assists.

The Belgium international is the quickest to reach that landmark, doing so in just 237 games, with Cesc Fabregas the next fastest having produced 100 in 293 appearances, while Ryan Giggs, Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard are the three other players to have reached three figures.

All but one of De Bruyne's assists were in a City shirt, with the other coming during his time with Chelsea, who he played for between 2012 and 2014 before returning to the Premier League with the City in 2015 after a spell with Wolfsburg.

The playmaker could move further up the all-time assists charts before the end of the season, with Lampard on 102 and Rooney on 103 in his sights.