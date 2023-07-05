Uncomfortable humidity, heat stifle Ontario's air, fuels storm threat

A multi-day heat event continues in Ontario as the first week of July rolls on. After tornado warnings were issued in northern sections of the province Wednesday, there will be a lingering potential for severe thunderstorms in a swath of Ontario Thursday. The risk will be accompanied by the high heat and humidity as the warnings stay in place for another day.

THURSDAY

Time: Afternoon and evening

Weather: Those looking for heat relief won’t get it Thursday. Expect widespread humidex values to reach into the high 30s in southern Ontario once again. The approaching cold front is taking its time getting through southern Ontario, but by Thursday afternoon it will be over the region, triggering active weather.

The highest risk for stronger storms exists along Lake Huron and Georgian Bay shores, cottage country and extending into the northern Greater Toronto Area (GTA), with very heavy rainfall in the cards. Due to the slow movement, some regions could pick up more than 50 mm of rainfall in a few hours, raising concerns for localized flooding. Other hazards include nickel-size hail and strong wind gusts upwards to 90 km/h.

Heat warnings span southern Ontario and Quebec, where unseasonably warm temperatures kick off July. Muggy weather continues on Thursday, where humidex values into the 40s are possible for Ottawa, Montreal and much of southern Ontario, too.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for more forecast updates for Ontario.