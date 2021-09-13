Brutally honest reviews of every VMAs 2021 performance, including Justin Bieber and Lil Nas X

With a performance lineup including Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Foo Fighters, Alicia Keys, Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X, the 2021 MTV VMAs sought to blend veterans with new kids.

After last year's COVID-forced jumble of outside live shots and pre-taped productions, the annual music awards show took a crack at award-show normalcy by returning to a traditional setting at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

And it paid off. Pyrotechnics, arena-sized sets and a live audience (wearing face masks) combined for the most exciting awards show in recent memory.

Here's a look at the performances as they unfolded:

Justin Bieber, 'Stay' with the Kid Laroi; 'Ghost'

The Kid Laroi, who looked ready to pilot a flight in dark aviator glasses, offered a caffeinated opening with Bieber – making his first appearance in six years – as they bopped around the stage in unison in front of fake mountains. But following their warm embrace, Bieber, in overalls and a hoodie, pondered the meaning of the lasers surrounding him for his new single, “Ghost.”

Justin Bieber performs at the 2021 VMAs in New York City.

Olivia Rodrigo, 'Good 4 U'

Surrounded by mask-clad dancers, one of the darlings of this year’s VMAs followed the rollicking snare drum of her female drummer as she cooed and raged through her No. 1 hit. Balloons, confetti and pyro backed her performance as she snarled the song’s hook, “Maybe I’m too emotional,” with the kind of middle-finger attitude that told viewers, no, she’s just fine, thanks.

Olivia Rodrigo performs.

Kacey Musgrave, 'Star-Crossed'

For her debut VMA performance, the country chanteuse took the classy route. Surrounded by candles and a lone guitarist, her warm voice delved into the achingly personal song heartbreak ballad. As a heart statue behind her blazed and the rest of her band leaned in, Musgraves was still the undeniable focal point of a brief, but poignant performance.

Twenty One Pilots, 'Saturday'

Starting with a stripped vibe highlighted by singer Tyler Joseph playing the ukulele, the ditty that already marked a 180 from the band’s usual fare sounded airy and, well, forgettable. As crashing (video) waves surrounded the stage, Joseph dabbled in some footwork with the duo’s backup singers as live horns added some depth and Josh Dun attacked his drum kit. The blond frontman also used his stage time to mention that his wife is pregnant, a weirdly appropriate announcement given the levity of the song.

Ed Sheeran, 'Shivers'

Playing live from Pier 3 at Brooklyn Bridge Park, the beloved ginger stood atop a triangular stage for his first VMA appearance since 2017 to debut his catchy pop tune. Slimmed and grinning – fatherhood and marriage apparently suit him – Sheeran sounded note perfect. While it was odd seeing him backed by a band (Sheeran and his looping device are a longtime happy couple), the addition of background singers and surges of electric guitar indicated how this song is already custom-built for the inevitable tour to follow his upcoming new album, “=” ("Equals) that's due Oct. 29.

Ed Sheeran

Lil Nas X, 'Industry Baby' with Jack Harlow; 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)'

Borrowing from Beyoncé and Taylor Swift with his marching band entrance, the headline-grabber soon stripped to bare his ripped torso. Bouncing with a troupe of dancers clad in hot pink, the Atlanta native unfurled “Industry Baby” in front of a “Montero Prison” set complete with “prisoners” lining the walkways. The song’s featured guest, Jack Harlow, popped in midsong, wearing a glamorous version of a Hefty bag, but soon departed to allow Lil Nas X more time to strip down even more. He didn’t sing much more than the chorus of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” but the setup provided him the opportunity to gyrate in glittery fuchsia hot pants amid a pack of underwear-clad dudes.

Lil Nas X performs "Industry Baby."

Camila Cabello, ‘Don’t Go Yet’

Injecting some sassy Latin pop into the evening, Cabello embraced her Cuban heritage with a full production number complete with a sexy one-shouldered, leg-showcasing dress. The combination of the song’s shout-along chorus and ace dancers ably masked Cabello’s limitations as a singer. Yes, she’s a perfectly pleasant performer, but not quite the “iconic legend” she was introduced as by Charli XCX. Let’s save the hyperbole for artists who have been around at least a decade, cool?

Shawn Mendes and Tainy, ‘Summer of Love’

Always the romantic, Mendes strolled the stage in wide-legged pants that looked as if he raided Harry Styles’ closet as he crooned the dreamy song. Running his hands through his luxurious locks and flashing his billion-dollar grin at the outstretched hands in front of him, Mendes is an effortless heartthrob – and looked even more the part ensconced in clouds of dry ice. That he also possesses such a pure voice is a bonus.

Doja Cat, ‘Been Like This,’ ‘You Right’

The hostess of the night went skyward for her performance, which was part Sia wackiness and part ridiculous performance art. While it can always be argued whether an artist is lip-syncing, there didn’t seem to be much evidence that Doja was singing live as she floated above the stage in her fashionable red ensemble, “singing” in an indiscernible whisper. Sometimes coy is appealing. Other times it’s just irritating.

Chlöe, ‘Have Mercy’

Performing without her sister Halle Bailey (who introduced her), Chlöe flaunted her acting instincts at the start of her performance by emitting a guttural scream. Her sassy presentation in a pink leotard and matching ankle boots also showcased how much she’s learned from mentor Beyonce as she imbued her performance with drama, twerking and most importantly, actual vocal talent.

