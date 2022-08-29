Brutally honest reviews of every MTV VMAs 2022 performance, including Nicki Minaj, Eminem

From Madonna voguing in Versailles to Beyoncé's baby bump reveal, the MTV Video Music Awards have never skimped on high drama.

The fireworks continued at Sunday's show in Newark, New Jersey. Despite a less star-studded lineup than past years, the telecast still offered memorable performances from A-list musicians including Lizzo, Eminem, Snoop DoggRed Hot Chili Peppers and J Balvin. Meanwhile, five-time VMA winner Nicki Minaj celebrated her Video Vanguard Award with a career-spanning medley of her greatest hits.

As artists take the Prudential Center stage throughout the night, here are our live reviews of the best and worst performances:

Eminem and Snoop Dogg, ‘From the D 2 the LBC’

Two rap icons, taking the VMAs stage together for the first time in two decades. It should’ve been an instant highlight of this year’s show – but instead, Eminem and Snoop Dogg’s performance of “From the D 2 the LBC” got lost in the metaverse. The hip-hop stars have been using Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs for their new collaboration’s cover art and music video, and took the sidelines for the bulk of Sunday’s “performance” as their monkey avatars rapped inside an oversized pinball machine and spider web, among other computer-generated locales. It was only toward the end of the song that it finally came alive, as Eminem and Snoop “woke up” on a couch onstage and finished the track in person. Props for trying something different, but maybe keep your NFT away from our MTV next time.

Nicki Minaj, Video Vanguard Award medley

And that’s why she’s still the current queen of rap. As this year’s recipient of the Video Vanguard Award, which honors an artist’s impact on music videos and pop culture, Nicki Minaj blew through nearly a dozen of her most recognizable songs in a bedazzled pink and purple getup, complete with a giant bow. After a too-rushed beginning that didn’t give her career-making “Monster” verse its proper due, the rapper settled into a groove with crowd favorites “Moment 4 Life” and “Super Bass” as she twerked and strutted across the Barbie Dreamhouse-inspired stage. She ended the medley with a frisky and fun take on her Rick James-sampling No. 1 single “Super Freaky Girl,” a deserved song of summer if we’ve ever heard one.

Blackpink, ‘Pink Venom’

The K-pop quartet made their VMAs debut in sensational style, appearing from a cloud of pink smoke to perform their latest single “Pink Venom.” Dressed in all black and flanked by backup dancers, the girl group deftly executed tight choreography that was as punchy and sultry as the song’s lyrics.

J Balvin and Ryan Castro, ‘Nivel de Perreo’

The Colombian superstars took over the telecast early in the night for a raunchy rendition of their collaboration “Nivel de Perreo,” backed by a line of faceless, latex-clad backup dancers straight out of “American Horror Story.” But the real scene-stealer was a projection of a giant, silvery woman in a bikini, bringing some “Jack and the Beanstalk” realness to the VMAs as she twerked and towered over the crowd for the song’s entire three minutes.

Lizzo, ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’

After singing a few bars of her infectious No. 1 hit “About Damn Time,” Lizzo channeled Tom Hanks circa 1988’s “Big”: playing a light-up floor piano with her feet as she launched into her high-energy new single “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).” It was hard not to get swept up in the genre-smashing artist’s genuine enthusiasm, particularly as she danced in a bubblegum pink ensemble against a backdrop of dozens of miniature Lizzos. We only wish she had taken better advantage of the setup, as she hung toward the back of the stage for most of the performance and often got engulfed by the massive wall of projections behind her.

Jack Harlow and Fergie, ‘First Class’

Fresh off his breakout success last summer with Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby,” Jack Harlow delivered an instant classic VMAs performance. Dressed as a flight attendant, the suave rapper walked down the aisle of an airplane as he performed his chart-topper “First Class,” playfully interacting with “passengers” including Avril Lavigne along the way. He then made his way to the Prudential Center stage, revealing surprise guest Fergie, whose 2007 hit “Glamorous” is heavily sampled in the track. The screaming crowd – which included multiple cutaways to Taylor Swift – was gleefully riding the nostalgia high, with Fergie and Harlow their effortlessly charismatic captains.

