Brutally honest reviews of every Grammys 2021 performance, including 'WAP' and ‘Dynamite’

It was a fine night to be a Beyoncé fan.

Despite leading this year's nominations with nine and winning four, the superstar sadly did not perform at Sunday's Grammy Awards. Beyoncé has wowed at past Grammys with showstopping performances, most recently in 2017, when she did a regal, levitating "Lemonade" medley while pregnant with twins Sir and Rumi, now 3.

But there was still plenty to love at the 2021 Grammys, where Megan Thee Stallion and Taylor Swift took top prizes and artists performed on safely distant stages in Los Angeles and elsewhere.

Here are the best and worst musical moments from the show:

Grammys 2021: Beyoncé makes history with most wins, Billie Eilish wins second record of the year

20. Doja Cat, ‘Say So’

In a futuristic getup reminiscent of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” favorite Gottmik, Doja channeled a robot for her irresistible “Say So.” But after so many live performances of her breakthrough hit this past year, even Doja looked tired during the dance-heavy staging.

19. Miranda Lambert, ‘Bluebird’

Although we love the song and her album “Wildcard,” Miranda sadly lacked enthusiasm and stage presence, especially coming right after Mickey Guyton.

18. Cardi B, ‘Up’ / ‘WAP’

The TV performance debut of last year’s culture-rocking “WAP” was colorful, cheeky and totally chaotic. Cardi and Megan at times got lost in the massive set pieces – which included a giant bed and stiletto heel, which doubled as a stripper pole – and we wish we could unhear the awkward banter between host Trevor Noah and Cardi before cutting to commercial.

More: Trevor Noah has fun with Billie Eilish, Harry Styles at COVID-influenced outdoor Grammys

17. Bad Bunny feat. Jhay Cortez, ‘Dákiti’

Wandering inside a giant light-up eye, the artists’ low-key performance sounded fantastic but lacked the spectacle and spirit of other performers.

16. Roddy Ricch, ‘Heartless’ / ‘The Box’

Roddy closed out the show with a heartfelt take on his new single “Heartless,” before performing hit “The Box” in front of a stunning backdrop of ancient ruins. Unfortunately for him, BTS is an impossible act to follow, and his more restrained performance wasn't the best way to end the night.

Story continues

15. Post Malone, ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’

Malone had Twitter saying “cult vibes” with his dark performance, surrounded by candle-bearing dancers in robes as he passionately sang about the pitfalls of fame. It was brooding, but a tad forgettable.

14. Maren Morris and John Mayer, ‘The Bones’

Morris is one of the best country vocalists in music today, and her performance of “The Bones,” with an assist from John Mayer on guitar, did not disappoint.

13. Taylor Swift, ‘Cardigan’ / ‘August’ / ‘Willow’

Swift went full woodland fairy for her mystical, moss-covered medley of three “Folklore” and “Evermore” tracks. While we enjoyed her ebullient “August” and witchy “Willow,” the high point was when she sat and sang the achingly emotional back half of “Cardigan” from the roof of a cabin.

Taylor Swift makes Grammys history with 'Folklore' win, becoming first woman in three-peat club

12. Lil Baby, ‘The Bigger Picture’

Lil Baby had the most timely performance of the night, taking to the streets for a sprawling and incendiary showing as he came face to face with dancers in police uniforms and riot gear, recreating protest scenes as he rapped about George Floyd.

11. Billie Eilish, ‘Everything I Wanted’

In a subdued but gorgeous rendition of her record-of-the-year-winning “Everything I Wanted,” Eilish redid the song’s music video as she performed on top of a partially submerged, fog-covered car.

10. DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, ‘Rockstar’

Points for trying something different. DaBaby turned his No. 1 hit on its head by bringing in a "Judge Judy"-esque gospel choir and violinist for a dramatic performance.

9. Dua Lipa, ‘Levitating’ / ‘Don’t Start Now’

Dua Lipa never disappoints. The British pop star turned heads with sparkly costumes, athletic choreography and an eye-popping disco aesthetic in her medley of hits “Levitating” and “Don’t Start Now.”

British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa performs during the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards Ceremony on March 14, 2021.

8. Silk Sonic, ‘Leave the Door Open’

This should’ve come with a stroke warning. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, the duo behind Silk Sonic, sounded pitch-perfect in this sizzling retro throwback, but the vintage filters and colossal screen of flashing lights distracted from their showmanship. Although it was easily redeemed with Bruno’s electrifying, spot-on take on Little Richard’s “Long Tall Sally” during the In Memoriam segment, paying tribute to the late rock ‘n’ roll icon.

7. Brittany Howard and Chris Martin, ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’

Brandi Carlile and Lionel Richie paid reverent homage to John Prine and Kenny Rogers, respectively, with In Memoriam performances. The segment culminated in a hauntingly powerful cover of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “You’ll Never Walk Alone” by Alabama Shakes singer Brittany Howard, who commanded the stage with help from Coldplay’s Chris Martin on piano.

6. Mickey Guyton, ‘Black Like Me’

Guyton looked incredible and sounded better performing this stirring, gospel-tinged song about racial inequality and Black pride.

Mickey Guyton performs "Black like me".

5. Megan Thee Stallion, ‘Body’ / ‘Savage’

Megan transformed the Grammys stage into a swank, old-timey nightclub with tuxedo-clad dancers, a diamond-studded leotard and … tap dancers? It was an unexpected and twerktastic coronation for the newly crowned best new artist winner.

4. Haim, ‘The Steps’

An early highlight of the night, the Haim sisters brought piercing guitar and warm ‘70s-style rock to the Grammys stage with this plucky "Women in Music: Part III" cut.

3. Harry Styles, ‘Watermelon Sugar’

After a shaky start, Styles let loose for a sultry performance of his feel-good No. 1 hit “Watermelon Sugar," donning a green feather boa and open leather jacket. It was a consummate reminder of his undeniable star power and well-deserved Grammy win for best pop solo performance later in the show.

2. Black Pumas, ‘Colors’

A soulful, captivating number from psych-rock newcomers Black Pumas, led by thrilling vocals from singer Eric Burton. We doubt any artist gained more new fans than they did tonight – and for very good reason.

1. BTS, ‘Dynamite’

The adrenaline rush we needed after a night full of exhaustingly endless performances. Shining through with “a little funk and soul,” as the “Dynamite” chorus proclaims, BTS had undeniable charisma and swoon-worthy vocals as they danced against the majestic Seoul skyline.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Grammys 2020: All the best (and worst) performances, ranked