Brutally honest reviews of every Billboard Music Awards performance, including Silk Sonic, Diddy

Tonight's 2022 Billboard Music Awards promise a diverse lineup of performances, from soul throwbacks Silk Sonic to Latin pop star Becky G to onetime country pariah Morgan Wallen.

This year’s edition of the show, hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs and beamed in from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, will bring stage turns from Florence + The Machine, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Ed Sheeran (joining from his concert in Belfast, Northern Ireland) and, making his first award show appearance since the Astroworld tragedy last fall, Travis Scott.

Along with those performances, Mary J. Blige, three months removed from her memorable participation in the Super Bowl halftime show, also will fire up the crowd as she receives the 2022 Icon Award.

Unlike its celebratory peers, the Billboard Music Awards aren’t based on subjective voting by music industry insiders or even fans, but are grounded in hard numbers – specifically, performance on the Billboard charts, including album and digital song sales, streaming and radio airplay.

Now, about those performances:

Silk Sonic, ‘Love’s Train’

In their now-trademark wide-lapel, rust-colored suits, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and the rest of Silk Sonic made their BBMAs debut with pelvic thrusts and Temptations-styled dancing with their backup singers. “Love’s Train” is another comfortable submission from their throwback project, filled with finger snaps, smooth grooves and enough room for Mars to engage in fist-clenching reaches for the sky – and his splendid high notes.

Host Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs kicks the evening off with a performance with Bryson Tiller and Jack Harlow.

Diddy featuring Bryson Tiller and Jack Harlow, ‘She Don't Want It,’ ‘First Class’ and ‘Mo Money, Mo Problems’

The opening segment featured host Diddy dancing on the main stage before clearing the way for Bryson Tiller gliding through “She Don’t Want It.” The R&B star shared a few verses and ceded the stage to Jack Harlow, who took over the spotlight with “First Class,” his latest single from new album “Come Home the Kids Miss You.” But Diddy isn’t one to stay on the sidelines and soon reappeared in the middle of the MGM Grand Garden Arena to bust a few lines of “Mo Money, Mo Problems,” the 1997 smash popularized by the late Notorious B.I.G., who would have turned 50 on May 21.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Billboard Music Awards 2022: Brutally honest reviews of each performer