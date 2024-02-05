Brutally honest reviews of every 2024 Grammys performance, including Dua Lipa

Sunday’s Grammy Awards have a lot to live up to.

Last February, Bad Bunny and Mary J. Blige took our breath away with sensational performances, as did Stevie Wonder and Queen Latifah with their respective tributes to Motown and hip-hop. This year’s event has no shortage of big names, with Billie Eilish, SZA and Olivia Rodrigo all set to take the stage at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. Joni Mitchell will perform at the Grammys for the very first time, U2 will beam in from The Sphere Las Vegas, and Tracy Chapman is rumored to be singing a duet of her 1988 hit “Fast Car” with Luke Combs.

Here are the best and worst musical moments from the show:

Dua Lipa "Training Season," "Dance the Night," "Houdini"

The British pop sensation gave us everything Sunday night, opening the telecast with a red-hot, leather-and-latex-clad medley of hits “Dance the Night” and “Houdini,” along with teasing her sultry upcoming single “Training Session.” For any keyboard warriors still insisting that Lipa can’t dance, the singer put criticisms to bed with her athletic performance: hanging off a rotating cage and sliding across the floor against a dizzying backdrop of mirrors and pyrotechnics.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Grammys 2024: All the best (and worst) performances, ranked