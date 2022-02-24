‘A brutal war of aggression.’ Georgia’s Senators respond to Russian invasion of Ukraine

Caleb Slinkard
·2 min read
File photos

Georgia Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock both released statements condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while focusing on different aspects of America’s response.

Ossoff highlighted the importance of ensuring the conflict doesn’t escalate and called the NATO alliance “vital and inviolable.” Warnock said he “strongly supported severe sanctions” on Russia.

Ossoff, who visited Fort Valley and Columbus today, told reporters he expects a disruption of energy markets due to conflict and the “strong international response” to “Russia’s military aggression.”

“I think I speak for all Georgians when I say our hearts are broken for the innocent Ukrainians: women, children and men who are enduring a brutal onslaught,” Ossoff said.

In a statement, Warnock called the invasion an “unjust military attack” that violates Ukraine’s sovereignty and international law.

“The United States must continue to stand with Ukraine,” he said. “I support the efforts already underway to bolster Ukraine’s defense forces, including the provision of American defense aid. I also strongly support the imposition of severe sanctions on Russia to compel President Putin to cease this catastrophic effort and to hold him and his allies accountable.”

Warnock noted he’s a co-sponsor of the Defending Ukraine Sovereignty Act, filed last month, which would “expedite security assistance” to Ukraine and impose sanctions on Russia. He also voted for sanctions on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline that carries natural gas from Russia to Germany.

In a released statementreleased after his visit to Columbus, Ossoff said “Vladimir Putin’s brutal war of aggression against Ukraine has shattered peace in Europe” and noted Senators expect to be briefed Thursday evening by the Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense, Secretary of Treasury and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on the White House’s diplomatic and economic response.

“I urge U.S. diplomats, intelligence professionals, and military leaders to sustain the vigilance and diplomacy necessary to avoid unintentional escalation that could imperil global security,” he said. “The NATO alliance is vital and inviolable. Putin’s military aggression requires NATO urgently to revitalize its collective strength while we reaffirm our absolute commitment to mutual defense for every NATO member.”

President Joe Biden announced a new round of sanctions that target Russian banks, oligarchs and high-tech sectors during a press conference Thursday afternoon, noting that Putin “chose this war” and that Russia “will bear the consequences of his actions.”

The invasion comes as Biden’s administration is grappling with a host of domestic issues from inflation to gas prices to supply chain issues to a pandemic that, while receding, is still infecting tens of thousands of people each day.

