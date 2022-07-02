'Brutal video': Akron braces for protests, release of footage of fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker

An Ohio city was bracing for more protests Saturday ahead of the release of video footage this weekend showing the fatal police shooting of a Black motorist that has rocked the city and outraged racial justice advocates.

Protests are expected to continue over the weekend after three straight days of demonstrations this week demanding police accountability after officers in Akron, Ohio, shot and killed Jayland Walker, 25, on Monday as he fled a minor traffic stop.

The Akron Police Department is expected to provide details of the shooting, including body camera footage, at a news conference Sunday alongside the city's mayor. The footage will also be released at that time.

Shalesa Beasley, center, and her family members wearing an image of her daughter, Jaymeisha Beasley, the fiancee of Jayland Walker, during a protest in front of the Akron Police Department at the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center Friday afternoon in downtown Akron. Beasley was struck and killed by a hit-skip driver last month in Cincinnati.

Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett told the Akron Beacon Journal, part of the USA TODAY Network, that the department will release all body camera footage of the shooting rather than just the three videos required by law. He added that the footage will be shown to Walker's family before it's released to the public.

The shooting is the third fatal shooting by a police officer in six months in the city. The city of Akron has asked the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to take over the investigation of the shooting.

'PEOPLE DESERVE SAFETY, NOT FEAR': Protests continue after Jayland Walker's death by police

Attorney describes shooting footage

Bobby DiCello, an attorney representing Walker's family, shared details of the video before its release, saying he hopes it will help the community prepare for what it will show.

DiCello told the Beacon Journal he's worried about how people may react to the footage that he said shows police firing dozens of shots, shooting Walker in the face, abdomen, arms and legs as he tried to run away.

DiCello said the shooting was an "unbelievable scene" that left Walker's body "just riddled with bullets."

"This is going to be a brutal video. It's going to stir up some passion. It's going to make people uneasy," DiCello said.

Story continues

VIDEO FOOTAGE: Attorney describes body camera footage

Attorney Bobby DiCello holds up a photograph of Jayland Walker, the man who was shot dead by Akron Police on Monday, June 25, as he speaks on behalf of the Walker family during a press conference at St. Ashworth Temple on Thursday.

What police say happened

The Akron Police Department said Walker refused to stop the vehicle and fled as officers attempted to pull him over early Monday morning. Walker then jumped out of his rolling vehicle and created a "deadly threat," leading officers to use stun guns and then firearms, police said.

Police say Walker fired a shot at officers during the police chase.

Mylett did not provide additional details on how many officers fired shots or how many shots were fired.

PREVIOUS REPORTS: What we know about the fatal Akron police shooting of Jayland Walker

Jayland Walker with his mother, Pamela, right, and sister, Jada.

Traffic camera footage obtained by the Beacon Journal shows 10 cruisers following Walker at one point during the chase.

Walker died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office, which ruled the death a homicide.

Walker was found lying on his back while in handcuffs when a medical examiner arrived at the scene, according to an investigative worksheet for the case shown to the Beacon Journal at the medical examiner's office. Walked had been shot in the face, abdomen and upper legs, the report said, adding that a weapon was recovered from his vehicle.

Who was Jayland Walker?

Walker's family described Walker as a loving person who dreamed of starting his own delivery business. He worked at an Amazon fulfillment center and as a delivery driver for DoorDash, family said at a Thursday news conference where they demanded police accountability for Walker's death.

Walker was a standout wrestler at Buchtel High School, family members said.

FAMILY SPEAKS OUT: Jayland Walker's family demands police accountability

Lajuana Walker-Dawkins, center, speaks during a press conference following her nephew's death.

Black elected officials speak out

The Black Elected Officials of Summit County called on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate Walker's death. The organization's president, Veronica Sims, also called for police reform and implicit bias training.

"We are extremely exhausted by the continued playing out of Black men and women being gunned down at the hands of those sworn to protect and serve," Sims, who also serves as the District 5 representative on Summit County Council, said in a statement.

Contact News Now Reporter Christine Fernando at cfernando@usatoday.com or follow her on Twitter at @christinetfern.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jayland Walker shooting: Protests continue; video released Sunday