'Brutal video': Akron braces for protests, release of footage of fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker

Christine Fernando and Akron Beacon Journal staff
·3 min read

An Ohio city was bracing for more protests Saturday ahead of the release of video footage this weekend showing the fatal police shooting of a Black motorist that has rocked the city and outraged racial justice advocates.

Protests are expected to continue over the weekend after three straight days of demonstrations this week demanding police accountability after officers in Akron, Ohio, shot and killed Jayland Walker, 25, on Monday as he fled a minor traffic stop.

The Akron Police Department is expected to provide details of the shooting, including body camera footage, at a news conference Sunday alongside the city's mayor. The footage will also be released at that time.

Shalesa Beasley, center, and her family members wearing an image of her daughter, Jaymeisha Beasley, the fiancee of Jayland Walker, during a protest in front of the Akron Police Department at the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center Friday afternoon in downtown Akron. Beasley was struck and killed by a hit-skip driver last month in Cincinnati.
Shalesa Beasley, center, and her family members wearing an image of her daughter, Jaymeisha Beasley, the fiancee of Jayland Walker, during a protest in front of the Akron Police Department at the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center Friday afternoon in downtown Akron. Beasley was struck and killed by a hit-skip driver last month in Cincinnati.

Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett told the Akron Beacon Journal, part of the USA TODAY Network, that the department will release all body camera footage of the shooting rather than just the three videos required by law. He added that the footage will be shown to Walker's family before it's released to the public.

The shooting is the third fatal shooting by a police officer in six months in the city. The city of Akron has asked the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to take over the investigation of the shooting.

'PEOPLE DESERVE SAFETY, NOT FEAR': Protests continue after Jayland Walker's death by police

Attorney describes shooting footage

Bobby DiCello, an attorney representing Walker's family, shared details of the video before its release, saying he hopes it will help the community prepare for what it will show.

DiCello told the Beacon Journal he's worried about how people may react to the footage that he said shows police firing dozens of shots, shooting Walker in the face, abdomen, arms and legs as he tried to run away.

DiCello said the shooting was an "unbelievable scene" that left Walker's body "just riddled with bullets."

"This is going to be a brutal video. It's going to stir up some passion. It's going to make people uneasy," DiCello said.

VIDEO FOOTAGE: Attorney describes body camera footage

Attorney Bobby DiCello holds up a photograph of Jayland Walker, the man who was shot dead by Akron Police on Monday, June 25, as he speaks on behalf of the Walker family during a press conference at St. Ashworth Temple on Thursday.
Attorney Bobby DiCello holds up a photograph of Jayland Walker, the man who was shot dead by Akron Police on Monday, June 25, as he speaks on behalf of the Walker family during a press conference at St. Ashworth Temple on Thursday.

What police say happened

The Akron Police Department said Walker refused to stop the vehicle and fled as officers attempted to pull him over early Monday morning. Walker then jumped out of his rolling vehicle and created a "deadly threat," leading officers to use stun guns and then firearms, police said.

Police say Walker fired a shot at officers during the police chase.

Mylett did not provide additional details on how many officers fired shots or how many shots were fired.

PREVIOUS REPORTS: What we know about the fatal Akron police shooting of Jayland Walker

Jayland Walker with his mother, Pamela, right, and sister, Jada.
Jayland Walker with his mother, Pamela, right, and sister, Jada.

Traffic camera footage obtained by the Beacon Journal shows 10 cruisers following Walker at one point during the chase.

Walker died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office, which ruled the death a homicide.

Walker was found lying on his back while in handcuffs when a medical examiner arrived at the scene, according to an investigative worksheet for the case shown to the Beacon Journal at the medical examiner's office. Walked had been shot in the face, abdomen and upper legs, the report said, adding that a weapon was recovered from his vehicle.

Who was Jayland Walker?

Walker's family described Walker as a loving person who dreamed of starting his own delivery business. He worked at an Amazon fulfillment center and as a delivery driver for DoorDash, family said at a Thursday news conference where they demanded police accountability for Walker's death.

Walker was a standout wrestler at Buchtel High School, family members said.

FAMILY SPEAKS OUT: Jayland Walker's family demands police accountability

Lajuana Walker-Dawkins, center, speaks during a press conference following her nephew's death.
Lajuana Walker-Dawkins, center, speaks during a press conference following her nephew's death.

Black elected officials speak out

The Black Elected Officials of Summit County called on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate Walker's death. The organization's president, Veronica Sims, also called for police reform and implicit bias training.

"We are extremely exhausted by the continued playing out of Black men and women being gunned down at the hands of those sworn to protect and serve," Sims, who also serves as the District 5 representative on Summit County Council, said in a statement.

Contact News Now Reporter Christine Fernando at cfernando@usatoday.com or follow her on Twitter at @christinetfern.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jayland Walker shooting: Protests continue; video released Sunday

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • 'The fire has been burning for a while now': Dwight Powell on getting Canada to the Olympics

    Dwight Powell discusses why getting Canada to the Olympics in Men's Basketball is important to him and how Dirk Nowitzki helped him understand the significance of representing your country.

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • Real ninjas are back!

    Meet the new ninjas reclaiming their place in Odawara, so this can become home to one of the country’s largest ninja clans again.

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Vancouver Canucks ink Brock Boeser to three-year, US$19.95-million contract

    VANCOUVER — After a difficult year, Brock Boeser has committed to sticking with the Vancouver Canucks. The club announced Friday it has signed a three-year contract worth US$6.65 million per season with the 25-year-old right-winger. The agreement means Boeser, a restricted free agent, and the Canucks will avoid arbitration. "We wanted to keep Brock. Brock is a big part of this franchise moving forward," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin told reporters on a video call Friday. Boeser, who hail

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Canadian women down Turkey for 4th win at Volleyball Nations League

    Alexa Gray tallied 22 points, while Kiera Van Ryk added 20 to help the Canadian women's indoor volleyball team edge Turkey 3-1 (25-22, 21-25, 25-22, 25-23) in Calgary on Tuesday for their fourth Volleyball Nations League win of the season. Hilary Howe, who — like Gray — was playing in her hometown, had 14 points for Canada (4-5). Ebrar Karakurt led Turkey (5-4) with 23. The Canadian squad has already surpassed its 2021 win count. Last year, Canada produced a disappointing 3-12 record in the tour

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Police officer tries to stop Bowen Byram from rejoining Avalanche Stanley Cup parade

    Bowen Byram almost didn't make it back to the parade.

  • What Sadio Mané’s departure means for the Reds

    The Senegalese football star is joining the German Club, but what’s his new contract and how is Liverpool going to replace him?

  • Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton earns career-best result at Stockholm Diamond League

    Add another accomplishment to Sarah Mitton's growing list this season. The Canadian achieved a career-best Diamond League result on Thursday in Stockholm, placing second in shot put with a top throw of 19.90 metres. Just last week, Mitton launched a Canadian-record throw of 20.33 metres. It also briefly marked a season-leading distance, only to be broken 24 hours later by American Chase Ealey. A throw from China's Song Jiayuan earlier in June was also later recorded at 20.38 metres. Ealey took t

  • Why Raptors' Ron Harper Jr. went undrafted

    Amit Mann is joined by NBA Draft analyst Rafael Barlowe to discuss Ron Harper Jr.'s game, why he wasn't selected in the 2022 NBA Draft and how he could help the Raptors down the road. Full podcast also looking at Christian Koloko's potential is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • 5 players, $1.1 billion: NBA free agency starts with a bang

    The NBA generated more basketball-related income than ever this past season, the total number coming up just short of $9 billion. Business is good. The first night of free agency underscored how good. Nikola Jokic agreed to the biggest contract in NBA history, Bradley Beal agreed to a deal worth a quarter-billion dollars, and the money just kept flowing. Shortly after midnight Friday in the Eastern time zone, three more players — Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker and Ja Morant — also agreed to hu

  • Raptors have assets to take run at Kevin Durant trade

    Kevin Durant to Toronto? The Raptors have enough pieces to take a real run at him.