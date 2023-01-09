The brutal speaker battle was just the beginning

Rafi Schwartz, Staff writer
·7 min read
The Capitol.
The Capitol. Illustrated | Getty Images

Early Saturday, California Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy finally locked in a razor-thin majority of votes to become speaker of the House — a job he's coveted for nearly a decade — after more than a dozen failed ballots that had paralyzed Washington and left many within his own party fuming. McCarthy's victory, the product of intense, unruly negotiations and a suite of conspicuous concessions to the GOP's rightmost flank, now places the former House Minority Leader at the head of a rancorous, fractious body not only strained across the typical partisan divide of Democrats and Republicans, but with the added challenge of a major schism between factions of the GOP itself — one that had already plunged the House into chaotic gridlock before the session could fully begin, with a must-pass tranche of House Rules looming next on the agenda.  

But as dysfunctional as this speakers race was, the fact remains that this Congress has years of ostensible legislating ahead of it. And if the past week (and the preceding months of intra-party acrimony) are any indications, the path forward for the House as a whole — and the GOP caucus in particular — won't be an easy one. Here's what you need to know:

Will America default on its loans?

Arguably the most immediate concern for the 118th Congress is the looming fight over raising the federal debt ceiling, the statutory limit to how much the government can borrow to pay its existing loans. And with Democrats in control of the Senate and White House, any action by the Republican House to not adjust the limit as it's reached — likely sometime this coming spring or summer — could put the country at significant financial risk by gridlocking the legislature over the issue. Serious overall risks notwithstanding, the far-right Republicans who repeatedly scuttled McCarthy's speaker's bid made it one of the central pressure points in their negotiations.

"Us 20 [McCarthy holdouts] want changes, and we're going to stay here until we get it," Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) declared last week. "Could McCarthy all of a sudden morph into a fiscal conservative? We'll see. Is he willing to shut the government down rather than raise the debt ceiling? That's a non-negotiable item."

In part, using the debt ceiling as an intra-party wedge is not simply about the borrowing limit, no matter how much it's become a bugbear itself for fiscal conservatives. As Institute of Policy Studies fellow Sanho Tree noted on Twitter, "the 20 opposed to McCarthy want all-out war against Democrats & Biden. They think that by taking the debt ceiling hostage this year, the House can force the Senate & WH to agree to slashing spending, a border wall, and cuts to Medicare & Social Security."

Speaking with Bloomberg Radio ahead of Saturday's vote, Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) arrived at a similar conclusion, albeit from a different angle, pointing out that diffusing the ticking time bomb of a potential debt limit crisis could help sway some members of his own party into backing McCarthy. Ultimately, Sherman posited, his party's calculus might come down to deciding between the possibility of a further-right wing figure as speaker, or "a Kevin McCarthy who's made concessions to us to make sure that the government isn't shut down and the full faith and credit of the United States is not destroyed."

Are we in for a Groundhog Day of this Groundhog Day?

Among the major issues laid bare during the intra-GOP speakership fight last week was a debate over how, and when, members of the party can prompt a vote to remove McCarthy — or anyone else later put in his position. Current House rules state that it would take a majority of Republicans to call for a rarely used vote — known as a "motion to vacate" — in order to begin the process of ousting the current speaker. The anti-McCarthy camp of Republican representatives have long pushed to lower that threshold significantly — with McCarthy ultimately relenting to allow at first five, and then any single Republican lawmaker to call for the motion in order to secure their support.

After McCarthy initially agreed to lower the threshold to five, The Washington Post's Aaron Blake wrote that "what that means, practically speaking, is that five Republicans could attempt to thwart McCarthy's (or anyone else's) speakership not just this week, but at any point in the future. Five is not only the proposed threshold for forcing the vote — it's also the number of members who could join with Democrats to oust the speaker. And this wing of the party has proven it's willing to wreck shop to bend leaders to its will."

Put another way: The next two years could see multiple speaker battles, over and over again, with any one member of the party able to trigger a leadership crisis for any reason, at any time. The already challenging prospect of wrangling a fractious caucus with a barely there majority becomes that much more fraught, with the Damoclean sword of a potential leadership coup hanging over every decision. While the stakes of this past week's speaker votes have been uniquely high, given the timing, future fights — or even the potential for future fights — could become similarly paralyzing for the normal course of congressional business. As Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut warned: "The problem is … this isn't just today. This is going to be every day in the House Republican majority. It's not just that they won't be able to govern. It's that they are going to be an embarrassing public train wreck while they refuse to govern."

Arch-conservative Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn seemed to agree, telling HuffPo, "As hard as this is, this may be the easiest thing [McCarthy] does all year, because once he's elected speaker, then he's going to have to keep the group together."

Speaking with Meet The Press' Chuck Todd on Sunday, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) acknowledged the likelihood that McCarthy will, at some point, have his speakership challenged by way of that lowered threshold. But, Comer added, "Kevin McCarthy needs a chance to govern and we're gonna give him a chance."

Who rules the Rules?

Among the concessions given to his former detractors by McCarthy, none may end up being as consequential to the actual legislative process as his decision to name three members of the Republican Freedom Caucus to the powerful House Rules Committee. As its name suggests, that is the body that effectively dictates how the House operates in regards to the rules for considering amendments, and as such, has extraordinary leverage over the House as a whole. While that committee has usually been used as a mechanism by the speaker — through allies appointed as proxies — for maintaining control of moving legislation along, placing three members of McCarthy's main intra-party antagonist group means that the committee once known as "the Speaker's Committee" can no longer be relied upon to act entirely on his behalf. Instead, it now becomes another lever of power for McCarthy's detractors to use to either keep him in line with their legislative priorities or punish him for acting against them.

Citing a "former House GOP leadership source," Politico writes that efforts by McCarthy's camp to downplay the power of the Rules Committee over that of the speaker's gavel "doesn't take into account that the power of the floor isn't just about what reaches it, but also what doesn't — and what processes are permitted via amendment."

To that end, in order to become speaker, McCarthy has essentially added one more layer of requisite negotiations — and potential terminal stops — to the already fraught process of moving pieces of legislation through his narrow Republican majority.

What does all this infighting mean for the Republican brand?

Ultimately, some of the most serious damage of this protracted speakers race could be to the GOP's reputation. As Sen. Murphy — and many conservatives — noted, the historic inability of the Republican caucus to pick a speaker has cast their entire party in a conspicuously bad light, just as they assume control of a chamber of the legislature for the first time in years. As former White House strategist Karl Rove put it, "The fact [the Anti-McCarthy bloc was] driven to nominate Byron Donalds, an unremarkable sophomore, is a sign of incompetence, stupidity, and absurdness of all this. This is not a serious exercise. It is an infantile temper tantrum."

Even the GOP obstructionists seemed keenly aware of the reputational damage their party faces as a result of last week's impasse. Speaking on the House floor during the speaker vote, Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) attempted to give the chaos a positive spin, even as he acknowledged the potential for negativity. "The American people are watching, and that's a good thing," Roy said. "What we're doing is exercising our rights to vote and have a debate and have a discussion about the future of this country through the decision of choosing a speaker."

NPR's Domenico Montanaro, however, summed up the GOP's problem succinctly, writing that "for all the talk in Washington of 'Dems in disarray,' this is again another example of the chaos that continues to surround House Republicans. With just a four-seat majority, how can they govern if they're going through all this just to pick a leader?"

In other words, Republicans have been given a narrow, but very real, opportunity to lead. So far, all they've done with that chance is assemble at the starting line and open fire on one another with the starter pistol. The question now becomes: What, if anything, can they do to fix their self-inflicted wounds in the eyes of the public?

You may also like

9 brutally funny cartoons about Kevin McCarthy's speaker vote disaster

Virginia teacher shot and wounded by 6-year-old in classroom

Kevin McCarthy elected House speaker following raucous debate proceedings

Latest Stories

  • AP source: Cubs, 1B Hosmer agree to 1-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer agreed to a $720,000, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, giving the team another option at first base and designated hitter. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. Hosmer's contract is for the major league minimum while the San Diego Padres are on the hook for the last part of a $144 million, eight-year deal that was finalized in Februa

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Morikawa pulls away with late run of birdies at Kapalua

    KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Collin Morikawa can make golf look simple. He has a shot in mind and the ball is going where he's looking. The difference at the Sentry Tournament of Champions is that includes shots on the green. He was particularly effective Saturday on the stretch of scoring holes on the back nine of Kapalua, typically a chance for players to make up ground in a hurry. Morikawa birdied four of the last five holes and pulled away. He finished with a 15-foot birdie putt for an 8-under 65,

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Giants already looking ahead to playoff rematch with Vikings

    PHILADELPHIHA (AP) — Daniel Jones took the day off. Saquon Barkley and his 1,312 yards rushing never saw the field. The New York Giants used a lineup more fitting for a preseason game — all so they could stay healthy for a playoff game. The final score — Eagles 22, Giants 16 — was largely immaterial to New York on Sunday night. The Giants already secured the No. 6 seed in the NFC and just needed to get through the game to learn their playoff opponent. Now they know, and the Giants (9-7-1) head t

  • Devils rally from 2 down, beat Rangers on Severson's OT goal

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored with 2:13 left in overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson's first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New J

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Bills' Hamlin selling shirts to benefit first responders

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is selling shirts to benefit first responders and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center amid his recovery from cardiac arrest. "We all won," Hamlin tweeted Sunday after the Bills beat the New England Patriots 35-23. “I want to give back an ounce of the love y’all showed me. Proceeds of this shirt will go to first-responders and the UC Trauma Center. Go get yours!” His tweet included an image of three shirts, each with Hamlin's hands formi

  • Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas

  • Coach Sean McVay says 'focus' is on LA Rams, not TV suitors

    THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — While Sean McVay remains interested in the broadcast booth, the coach says his mind is still on the sideline with his Los Angeles Rams for now. McVay claimed Friday that his focus for 2023 is on fixing the Rams (5-11), who wrap up the worst season in NFL history by a defending Super Bowl champion when they visit Seattle on Sunday. The youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl also didn't definitively state his plans beyond the weekend. “It's flattering,” McVay said whe

  • Fiala has hat trick as Kings beat Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Newly named All-Star Kevin Fiala scored three goals to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 Saturday night and edge closer to their Pacific Division rivals. Second-place Los Angeles has 52 points, just four behind the Knights, who have a game in hand. The Kings have won two of the three meetings, with one game between the teams left April 6 in L.A. Los Angeles also ended the Knights' four-game home winning streak and three-game overall win streak. Fiala h

  • Eichel shines in Knights return in 5-2 win over Penguins

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27. After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — a

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • Dobbs 'proud of effort' despite costly turnovers vs Jaguars

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — All Joshua Dobbs had to do was protect the football. He failed miserably. The journeyman quarterback who was signed off Detroit’s practice squad just a few weeks ago turned the ball over twice in the second half Saturday night, handing Jacksonville 10 points in a 20-16 loss that could haunt the Tennessee Titans for the next eight months. The Titans had done everything they needed to do to beat the Jaguars in a winner-take-all game to decide the AFC South. Derrick Henry

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet denies report he turned down $114M extension prior to season

    Fred VanVleet reportedly had big money on the table ahead of the 2022-23 season.

  • Kaillie Humphries of US keeps monobob series lead in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi