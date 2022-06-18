Brutal lockdown proves final straw for the middle classes fleeing Shanghai

Simina Mistreanu
·4 min read
Shanghai worker Covid - Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images
Shanghai worker Covid - Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images

Take a vitamin C pill, spray disinfectant on the lift ceiling, go downstairs to get a PCR test, rush back to the apartment, shove your clothes in the washing machine, shower and repeat.

All while trying to suppress the fear that at any moment, authorities might take you away to a Covid quarantine centre and kill your cat.

That was what daily life was reduced to for 60 days for Nicole Tsai, a 35-year-old marketing manager at an international corporation in Shanghai, who went through the city’s gruelling two-month Covid lockdown this spring.

It was “a constant state of aggravation and suffocation”, she told The Telegraph.

After years of witnessing the gradual loss of political freedoms in China and with no hope of things improving in the future, the lockdown was the final straw.

Particularly when she started hearing reports that people’s pets were being culled as an infection prevention measure.

“I became very sure that I didn’t want to live like that anymore,” she said. “I had to run.”

Ms Tsai is among a growing exodus of middle-class Chinese and foreigners who are leaving Shanghai – and sometimes the country – after the city’s draconian lockdown in April and May.

Shanghai Covid - Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Shanghai Covid - Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

For two months, most residents in the city of 26 million people were banned from leaving their apartments – including to walk pets or get groceries – except for near-daily PCR tests.

Thousands were placed in makeshift quarantine centres, some inside office buildings and exhibition halls. There were also widespread reports of people going hungry because of a lack of food supplies.

The strict measures quarantining vast swathes of the population were intended to keep the omicron variant of Covid at bay and protect the country’s economic centre.

But with cases still popping up, threats of fresh restrictions and no end in sight to leader Xi Jinping’s zero-Covid policy, China’s wealthiest and most cosmopolitan metropolis is being permanently scarred as wealthier residents pack their bags for good.

Biao Xiang, the director of the Max Planck Institute for Social Anthropology in Germany, said: “It’s quite a paradox because these people who have benefitted from China’s economic development, they are migrating not for higher income. They are not going to get jobs with pay at the level they would get in Shanghai.

“No one is leaving for economic benefit, but rather out of concern for life itself.”

Shanghai Covid - Alex Plavevski/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Shanghai Covid - Alex Plavevski/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

At least 10,000 high-net-worth individuals will leave mainland China and 3,000 will depart Hong Kong this year amid Covid-19 restrictions and political uncertainties, taking a combined wealth of £53 billion with them, according to the Henley & Partners consultancy. Many more middle class and upper middle class residents are also looking for a way out.

The term circulating on Chinese social media is “runxue”, or the science of “running” away from home, with people taking to Weibo to exchange advice and share plans for emigrating.

In Shanghai, the exodus applies to Chinese and foreigners alike, many of whom had been drawn by the city’s international outlook and plethora of opportunities.

Among them are Sasha and Colin, an American couple who moved there four years ago to set up a business. They asked to use pseudonyms because they are still running the business and fear reprisal from authorities.

They said that they fell in love with the city’s authenticity and easy lifestyle, as well as the feeling that you could reach out to anyone and create something together.

But all that has changed now.

“I think the lockdown has killed that kind of energy,” said Sasha. “There is a lot of collective anxiety, and the implications for the mental health of the population [are large]. The government doesn’t realise how much damage they have done and how much anxiety and fear still exist even after opening up.”

Shanghai Covid - Yang Jianzheng/VCG via Getty Images
Shanghai Covid - Yang Jianzheng/VCG via Getty Images

Sasha left for the US together with the couple’s seven-month-old baby in late March just before the full lockdown, as soon as she heard that authorities were separating children from their parents if they tested positive for Covid-19.

Colin stayed for five weeks of lockdown, after which he too left China.

The couple said they were already planning to leave the city, which had become more constricting in the past couple of years, but the lockdown accelerated the process.

For locals, the lockdown and ensuing departures have accelerated the degradation of Shanghai’s quality of life – a process that has been underway for several years.

“The cultural environment used to be relatively free, there were many exhibitions, live music, foreign bands,” said Zhang, a 34-year-old programmer.

He said it used to be the most cosmopolitan city in China. “After this lockdown, plus the blow to the education industry and the crackdown on English learning… foreign investors are withdrawing, and many other foreigners will leave. The cosmopolitan atmosphere will definitely be gone afterwards.”

Zhang now wants to emigrate to New Zealand.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Golden Knights hire ex-Bruins coach Cassidy

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bruce Cassidy wasn’t out of a job for long after being hired to coach the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, little more than a week after being fired by the Boston Bruins. Cassidy becomes the Golden Knights’ third coach and replaces Peter DeBoer, who was fired after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in its five-year history. Cassidy had a 245-108-46 record and had the Bruins qualify for the playoffs in each of his five-plus seasons after replacing Claude Julien in the

  • 'We always support our fellow Newfoundlanders,' says Avalanche superfan

    With the Stanley Cup finals between the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning underway, one superfan from Newfoundland and Labrador felt simply watching the series on TV was not enough. St. John's resident Paul O'Leary is a lifelong fan of the Avalanche, often reminiscing about the glory days when Patrick Roy, Joe Saakic and Peter Forsberg hoisted Lord Stanley's mug in 1996, and again in 2001. When the Avalanche punched their ticket to this year's final, O'Leary jumped on the first plane to

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Rattlers put on strong display of offensive balance handing Stingers 3rd straight loss

    The Saskatchewan Rattlers trio of Devonte Bandoo, Tony Carr, Scottie Lindsey combined for 66 points as they handed the Edmonton Stingers their third consecutive loss by a score of 97-85 in Saskatoon on Friday. Bandoo led the way with 25 points, with Lindsey adding 21 and Carr contributing 20 points for Saskatchewan (4-4). The Stingers (4-4), whose last win came against the Montreal Alliance on June 8, were led by Jordan Baker's 17 points and 11 rebounds. Marlon Johnson also recorded a double-dou

  • Makar has accident with drone during video shoot in practice

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar luckily escaped injury when he had a run-in with a drone during practice on Friday.

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Burakovsky lifts Avalanche to thrilling Game 1 overtime win over Lightning

    The Colorado Avalanche have drawn first blood in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.

  • Jon Cooper: Lightning focused on bigger picture after Game 1 loss

    Tampa Bay head coach Jon Cooper says his team is focused on the bigger challenge of winning a seven-game series to lift the Stanley Cup rather than dwelling on stumbling out of the gate in Game 1.

  • Redblacks looking for more than just a good effort in rematch with Blue Bombers

    OTTAWA — Moral victories won’t help the Ottawa Redblacks in the standings. After dropping a 19-17 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a last-minute field goal in their season opener last week, the Redblacks are hoping for a different result when they host the two-time defending Grey Cup champions for a rematch on Friday. Ottawa did a lot of good things last week against the Bombers but fell just short. Preparing for Winnipeg in a back-to-back situation presents a different challenge. “It's inte

  • NBA draft: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has burst onto the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No. 33 on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed, or watch on YouTube.

  • B.C. 2030 Olympic, Paralympic bid group unveils venues, dates planned for Games

    The 2030 Olympics and Paralympics are still eight years away, but Canada's vision for the Winter Games is already coming into place. The group leading a potential bid to host the events include four host First Nations in the region along with the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic committees and the municipalities of Vancouver and Whistler. On Tuesday at the Squamish Lil'wat Cultural Centre in Whistler, it announced new details, including what the Indigenous-led Games in B.C. could look like as wel

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • Coyotes taking next steps toward building new arena

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes gave an elaborate presentation, had players on hand to give their support and listened to concerns presented by Sky Harbor Airport officials. More than 100 citizens offered their opinions, then statements from 220 more were read in the Tempe City Council chambers. After the eight-hour meeting, the Coyotes finally got what they wanted: approval to negotiate with the city of Tempe to build a new arena close to downtown. Now comes the next phase. The right to

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

    DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H