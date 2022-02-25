'Brutal act of war': Photos of Russia invading Ukraine show mass evacuations, rockets

Ukrainians awoke to the sounds of explosions in major cities, including the capital of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa. Russian forces had hit military assets and other defense facilities in what NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called "a brutal act of war."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced martial law and offered weapons to anyone who wished to defend the country. U.S. President Joe Biden announced G7 leaders would convene Thursday morning. He is expected to impose harsh sanctions against Russia.
Photos from Ukraine showed cities covered in smoke, rockets stuck in homes and residents injured.
Canadian officials are working with Syrian Kurdish authorities and international organizations to gather information and help Canadian citizens being detained in Syria, a Canadian government spokesman said Thursday. Sabrina Williams, spokesperson for Canada's Ministry of Global Affairs, cautioned that her government's ability to provide consular assistance in Syria is “extremely limited.” Williams' comments to The Associated Press came in response to accusations by Human Rights Watch that Canadian authorities were preventing a Canadian woman and a child detained in northeast Syria from returning home for life-saving medical treatment.
STORY: The sanctions will be freezing assets and suspending visas for Russian individuals and entities, freezing assets on Russian financial institutions, and a sanction on Russian related military organisations, which will be export controls for a list of products that were agreed upon international agreements, semiconductors, and general purpose goods, Kishida told a news conference.Kishida also said the Polish government has agreed to cooperate with Japan to help evacuate Japanese citizens from Ukraine.Kishida's news conference comes after holding a virtual meeting with the G7 leaders on Thursday night to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Asian shares regained ground on Friday, following Wall Street's overnight lead as U.S. President Joe Biden hit back at Russia with harsh sanctions after it unleashed troops, tanks and missiles on Ukraine. Investors rediscovered their risk appetite overnight after some initial sharp losses, with major U.S. indices posting gains on Wall Street on Thursday, lead by tech stocks.
Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa said on Thursday he supported most hard-hitting sanctions against Russia that was possible to agree among EU countries and that Ukraine should join the bloc by 2030. He said Germany's decision to halt Nord Stream 2 was a game-changer but that EU should go much further in new sanctions against Russia to make sure it pays a bigger price than after fighting a brief war with Georgia in 2008 and annexing Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.
The chief of the German army vented his frustration over what he sees as the long-running neglect of military readiness in his country in an unusual public rant a few hours after Russia invaded Ukraine, adding that the army was in bad shape. Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday, confirming the worst fears of the West with the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two. "In my 41th year of peace-time service, I would not have thought that I would have to experience a war," Lieutenant General Alfons Mais said on LinkedIn on Thursday.
MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Russian rouble slumped on Wednesday, diving around 3% to hit a near two-year low past 81 to the dollar as Ukraine declared a state of emergency, with sanctions and invasion fears hammering Russian bonds and stocks. Western nations responded to President Vladimir Putin's recognition of separatist enclaves in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine and subsequent orders to send in "peacekeeping" troops with plans to target banks and elites. Germany froze a major gas pipeline project from Russia, and London and Washington targeted Russian debt.
Tensions in eastern Ukraine and heightened Western fears of a Russian invasion should not have a significant impact on the International Space Station or U.S.-Russia cooperation in space, the former head of the National Space Council told The Associated Press. Four NASA astronauts, two Russian cosmonauts and one European astronaut are currently on the space station. Scott Pace, who served as executive secretary of the space council under President Donald Trump and is now the director of the Space Policy Institute at George Washington University, said the space station “has been largely isolated” from political events.
The British government is holding further sanctions against Russia in readiness to enact if the situation in Ukraine escalates further, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Wednesday. The spokesman declined to set out what would be the trigger for further sanctions or what exactly they would involve, saying it would give Russian President Vladimir Putin a strategic advantage. "We don't think it would be helpful to identify specific trigger points for action."
MILAN (AP) — Milan Fashion Week continued Thursday under the shadow of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the possible economic repercussions as the West moves toward tighter sanctions. The head of the Italian fashion council said more than 1 billion euros worth of luxury exports to Russia could be at risk, even as Russian buyers return to Milan for the first time since the pandemic thanks to a deal brokered with the government to recognize the Sputnik V for business travelers.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced more severe sanctions on Russia in response to its military strike against Ukraine. Trudeau and his ministers said Russia’s actions are a threat to the post-Second World War order.