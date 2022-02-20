Brut and Sure are the latest aerosol products recalled for carcinogen content

Three kinds Brut antiperspirant or deodorant and two kinds of Sure antiperspirant are the latest products recalled for benzene content, the seventh spray product recall for the carcinogen.

Here’s what you need to know.

What’s been recalled?

All of the below with expiration date on or before August 2023.

▪ Brut Classic Antiperspirant Aerosol in 4-ounce an 6-ounce cans.

▪ Brut Classic Deodorant Aerosol in 10-ounce and 154-gram (in Canada) cans.

The Brut and Sure deodorant and antiperspirant recalled.

▪ Sure Regular Antiperspirant in 6-ounce cans.

▪ Sure Unscented Antiperspirant in 6-ounce cans.

Why has it been recalled and what’s benzene?

Benzene is a carcinogen. While the FDA-posted recall notice, written by Brut and Sure owner Helen of Troy Limited, says “Benzene is prevalent in the environment. Humans around the world have daily exposures to it indoors and outdoors from multiple sources” it also says “our review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.”

Benzene getting inside the body can lead to leukemia, blood cancer and disorders that can be deadly.

What should you do now?

To request a refund, reach out to Helen of Troy Limited.

If you have questions about the recall, call TCP HOT Acquisition LLC at 866-615-0976, Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Eastern time.

If this or any other drug or drug dispenser causes a medical problem, after notifying a medical professional, let the FDA know via its MedWatch Adverse Event page or by filling out a form you can get by calling 800-332-1088. Then, notify the manufacturer.