Brussels rebukes EU members for ‘abandoning’ Ukraine with grain bans

Farmers attempted to block railroads near the Polish-Ukrainian border in Hrubieszow on Sunday - Jakub Porzycki/Getty Images

The EU has admonished Poland and Hungary for banning cheap Ukrainian grain imports that have infuriated local farmers.

It said that trade issues were the European Commission’s “exclusive competence” and that individual countries were not allowed to tailor their policies to suit themselves, even during war.

“Unilateral actions are not acceptable,” a spokesman for the European Commission said. “In such challenging times, it is crucial to coordinate and align all decisions within the EU.”

Farmers’ protests against Ukrainian grain imports have closed town centres and border crossings all over central Europe. They now pose a major threat to the EU’s power as it tries to hold countries together in the face of Kremlin aggression.

On Sunday, Poland’s development and technology minister said that the country’s embargo, which came into effect on Saturday evening, will also apply to the transit of Ukrainian grain through the country.

“The ban is full, including the ban on transit through Poland,” Waldemar Buda wrote on Twitter, adding that talks would be held with Ukraine to create a system that ensures goods only pass through Poland and do not end up on the local market. The restrictions will last until at least June 30.

Robert Telus and Mykola Solskyi - Wojtek Jargilo/Shutterstock

Yavor Gechev, Bulgaria’s agriculture minister, also said the country was considering a ban on Ukrainian grain imports, local agency BTA reported.

Ukraine’s ministry of agriculture has already criticised the decision, saying that it breaks previously agreed trade deals, and has called for emergency talks.

“Polish farmers are facing a difficult situation,” it said in a statement on Saturday, “but we emphasise that Ukrainian farmers are facing the most difficult situation.”

On Friday, Slovakia also banned the sale and processing of grain imported from Ukraine after it said that officials had found an illegal pesticide in a consignment.

Slovakian farmers have been complaining that cheap Ukrainian grain has undermined their livelihoods and the Slovakian ban appears to have triggered similar responses from Poland and Hungary.

Bulgarian farmers hold protest signs next to their tractors - Nikolay Doychinov/AFP

Since the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine last year, imports of corn and wheat into Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia have risen 2,300 per cent. The EU lifted tariffs on imports of grain from Ukraine shortly after the invasion and a blockade of Ukrainian ports by the Russian navy initially meant that shipment by sea was not possible.

The problem for local farmers in the EU was that the tariff-free grain from Ukraine became much cheaper than theirs.

The plan was to use central Europe as a transit zone before sending the grain on to Africa but cargo bottlenecks mean it has not been shipped very often. Polish farmers have also said that unscrupulous traders have profiteered by selling the cheap grain inside the EU.

“Many companies have used this situation to make millions,” said Tomasz Obszanski, the chairman of Solidarity, a farmers’ union.

This week, Robert Telus, Poland’s agriculture minister, told his counterparts in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary that imports from Ukraine “cause serious disturbances in the markets of our countries, great damage to producers and social unrest”.

Since February, farmers across central Europe have organised noisy and well-supported protests against the imports, blocking town centres with tractors and honking their horns.

Romanian farmers protest in the front of the European Commision headquarters in Bucharest - Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty

On Sunday, thousands of people protested in Prague, blaming the government for being too focused on the war in Ukraine and for ignoring their economic problems. Inflation in the Czech Republic has hit 15 per cent, roughly similar to other European countries, although economists have said that food inflation is even higher.

Western intelligence agencies believe that a key part of Vladimir Putin’s war strategy is to await a fracturing in support for Ukraine.

Poland is particularly important in the Kremlin’s calculations as it has been one of Ukraine’s strongest supporters. It is also vulnerable as it holds parliamentary elections this year that will focus heavily on the government’s Ukraine policy.

The ruling Law and Justice party draws most of its support from rural areas where anger at the imports is highest.

Throughout the week, Russian state-owned media has been playing up EU division, running with headlines such as: “Ukrainian grain makes Romania suffer” and “Pesticides of discord: Slovakia refuses Ukraine grain, Poland is burning”.

Maria Zakharova, the Russian foreign ministry’s spokesman, could barely contain her glee when she wrote about Poland’s Ukrainian grain import ban on her Telegram channel.

“How to say this?” she asked. “Judas at Easter has strangled himself and choked on grain.”