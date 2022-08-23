Brussels cuts crop production as half of Europe remains under drought warning conditions

Low water levels at the Rialb reservoir in La Baronia De Rialb, Spain on Tuesday - Angel Garcia/Bloomberg

Brussels has slashed crop production forecasts as an “exceptionally” hot summer leaves almost half of Europe under drought warning conditions.

Officials said severe heat stress had resulted in “irreversibly lost yield potential” across vast areas of the Continent.



Drought conditions have caused widespread damage to yields including in Spain, France and Germany, the EU’s Joint Research Centre said.



“Hot spells are expected to continue in many parts of Europe which are already experiencing exceptional drought conditions,” researchers said.



Staple grain maize yields are now expected to be 9pc lower than estimated in July, and 16pc below normal levels.



Tom Price, an analyst at the UK’s Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board, said the figures indicated EU-wide corn production would be the lowest since 2015.



“Changes to weather in both the EU and US will be a watchpoint for global grain markets over the next few weeks until the actual impact of the hot and dry conditions is assessed when harvest starts,” he said.



The hot weather has piled further strain on soft commodity supply, with prices driven higher following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which knocked out one of the world’s top agricultural regions.



A report published by Ukraine’s agricultural ministry on Monday found exports of key agricultural commodities had fallen by half since the invasion versus the same period last year.



Exports between February 24th and August 15th this year totalled 10m tonnes, versus 19.5m in 2021.



Its total grain harvest this year is projected to drop from a record 86m tonnes last year to just 50m this year.



The JRC’s August report found rainfall was substantially the long-term average in several countries.



“Drier-than-usual conditions with precipitation anomalies of -50% or more” were observed in areas including Portugal, Spain, the UK, France, Germany and large parts of Eastern Europe.



Data from the European Drought Observatory found most of these regions only had up to two days of significant rainfall during the observation period, from July 1st to August 15th.

UK meteorologists declared a drought in England earlier this month following the driest summer in decades. Stricter measures to control usage may have to be brought in next year even if rainfall increases, experts have warned.

On Tuesday, the Government said 10 out 14 English regions were in a drought, with recent rainfall not enough to prompt a recovery in water levels.