A Brush That Can Scoop and Baste—and More Clever Items to Upgrade Your Life This Week

Brizzle

This basting brush has a reservoir so you can scoop up butter or egg wash and easily drizzle without dripping from the bowl and back. It's also heat resistant and dishwasher safe.

Best Made Shot Glasses with Leather

Be the hit of the tailgate, picnic, or campsite when you pull out this little leather case with four stainless steel shot glasses that aren't breakable, and are easily wiped out when you're finished. The case is embossed with "Always Prepared," and you're living up to its name.

Léon & George Organic Black Soap Spray

Keep your plants #thriving throughout the fall and winter with this spray. It shines leaves and deters harmful insects or fungus. It's made with just four ingredients, the main one being olive oil, and comes in a delightful-to-use spray bottle.

Hammer Stahl Carving Knife & Fork Set

Carve your turkey in style with this knife and fork set made from German steel. Well-made, substantial cutlery can be unwieldy in your hand, but these are the perfect weight.

BusterBoy Mat

Plop this waterproof mat on your backseat to protect them when riding with your pets. The top layer has traction so even car-shy pooches won't slide around, and the bottom layer ensures no bunching on the seat.

Cheesemonger Box

Fall means family gatherings and crisp nights around the fire pit. Make your life easier with this kit, which delivers three artisanal cheeses, crackers, and jam to your door. It also makes a great gift if you're getting your shopping done early this year.