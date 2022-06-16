Brush fire breaks out near Bouquet Reservoir in Angeles National Forest

Hayley Smith, Gregory Yee
·1 min read

A brush fire broke out in the Angeles National Forest on Wednesday afternoon, prompting road closures and evacuations in portions of northwestern Los Angeles County.

The U.S. Forest Service first reported a fire in the area of Bouquet Canyon and Spunky Canyon around 3:15 p.m. Within an hour, officials said, the Sierra fire had grown to 10-15 acres.

Bouquet Canyon road has been temporarily closed between Spunky Canyon and Plume Road, the agency said, adding "this will affect commuters who use this road to commute between the edge of Santa Clarita Valley and Lancaster/Palmdale."

"Deputies are currently working on evacuations of Bouquet Canyon north of Texas Canyon Road and south of Spunky Canyon Road," Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

It was not immediately clear whether any structures were threatened by the fire, said Dana Dierkes, spokeswoman for the Angeles National Forest.

Footage captured by KABC-TV Channel 7 showed aerial crews dropping water and retardant on the flames.

The blaze was the second to ignite within the Angeles National Forest this week. The Sheep fire sparked Saturday in San Bernardino County and grew to about 865 acres by Wednesday, when officials said it was 81% contained.

This is a developing story.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

