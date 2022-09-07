Brush up on the best body care for under £15

Sonia Haria
·5 min read
When it comes to facial skincare, certain products may justify a slightly higher price tag – although there are plenty of brilliant options on the high street. But when it comes to body care? If you’re looking for functional, effective products, there is no reason to spend big bucks on smoothing, moisturising and buffing the body. You simply don’t have to compromise on good quality products with great effects.

“Active ingredients typically seen in facial skincare products are now more common in body care,” says Georgia Stafford, a beauty analyst at the market researcher Mintel, who has noticed more affordable brands in body care than ever before. In fact, Mintel found that while sales of body care products are up by 4.7 per cent over the past year, 34 per cent of us would switch to lower-priced products if there were good enough options.

Fortunately enough for us, there are plenty. For a start, the biggest unsung hero in the body care department is the humble dry body brush, which argu­ably has the most efficient cost-per-use of any beauty product on the market. You can buy one for as little as £5 and it will, hands down, do more for your skin tone and circulation than any expensive body cream claiming to reduce the look of cellulite. (To that point, in all my years as a beauty writer, I have never recommended a cellulite-banishing cream because they are simply a waste of money.) One single dry body brush will last you years, too.

A body brush will gently soften the skin, as well, so if you’re in the market for a proper exfoliator, you won’t need to reach for those big tubs of sugary, oily ­and often costly concoctions that leave a mess in your shower tray. The smart way to exfoliate is with a body wash that gently sloughs away rough, dead skin as it cleanses. CeraVe’s SA Smoothing Cleanser contains salicylic acid, a tried-and-tested remedy for skin that is uneven or bumpy (it’s good for both the face and the body). Use this foaming gel cleanser a couple of times a week and you’ll notice smoother-­looking skin, even for those who suffer with keratosis pilaris, an often genetic condition that causes bumpy skin on the arms or legs. It is a bargain product at £10, and I always keep a bottle of it in my shower, especially in the warmer summer months.

As for making the legs look more glossy and tanned, there are some brilliant fake-tan products on the market that easily rival the more expensive brands. In the budget department for tanning, I turn to Australian brands, which particularly excel in the development of fake tan, SPF creams and beauty supplements. (The testing and regulations around formulations are so strict in Australia that you know the end product will be top-notch.)

One such brand is Bondi Sands. It has its own skincare line, too, but I think its tanning mousses are the real stars of the show. So natural and believable is the resultant tan, I have had colleagues bulk-buy bottles of it from the local Superdrug store near the office. If you would rather have a gentle tanner, ­Garnier’s Summer Body Gradual Tan Moisturiser is consistently one of the best I’ve tried and comes in at less than £5. Here are some of the other budget body care products we love on the ­Telegraph beauty desk...

The best body creams under £15

Provenance British Seaweed Body Butter, £8 (marksandspencer.com) Garnier Body Superfood Nourishing Body Cream, £4.49 (boots.com) Beauty Pie Super Healthy Skin Deluxe Body Moisture Crème, £8.50 (beautypie.com)
  • Provenance British Seaweed Body Butter, £8 (marksandspencer.com)

  • Garnier Body Superfood Nourishing Body Cream, £4.49 (boots.com)

  • Beauty Pie Super Healthy Skin Deluxe Body Moisture Crème, £8.50 (beautypie.com)

Nivea Rich Nourishing Body Lotion, £2.99 (boots.com) UpCircle Hand &amp; Body Lotion with Bergamot Water, £14.99 (upcirclebeauty.com) The Body Shop Coconut Body Butter, £6 (thebodyshop.com)
The best exfoliating products under £15

This Works Stress Check CBD Body Polish, £8 (sainsburys.co.uk) Carbon Theory Charcoal &amp; Tea Tree Oil Exfoliating Body Bar, £7.49 (superdrug.com) Bloom &amp; Blossom Scrubs Up Nicely Polishing Body Cleanser, £14 (bloomandblossom.co.uk)
CeraVe SA Smoothing Cleanser, £10 (boots.com) Frank Body Original Coffee Scrub, £6.95 (boots.com) Sanctuary Spa Lily &amp; Rose Collection Body Scrub, £4.67 (boots.com)
  • CeraVe SA Smoothing Cleanser, £10 (boots.com)

  • Frank Body Original Coffee Scrub, £6.95 (boots.com)

  • Sanctuary Spa Lily & Rose Collection Body Scrub, £4.67 (boots.com)

The best fake-tan products under £15

Hawaiian Tropic Self Tanning Foam (light/medium), £10 (hawaiian-tropic.co.uk) Autograph Self Tan Tinted Lotion, £8.50 (marksandspencer.com) Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam, £11.99 (lookfantastic.com)
Hawaiian Tropic Self Tanning Foam (light/medium), £10 (hawaiian-tropic.co.uk) Isle of Paradise Pro-Glow ­Spray Tan Mister, £8.76 (lookfantastic.com) Vita Liberata Fabulous Gradual Tanning Lotion, £12 (asos.com)
  • Dove DermaSpa Summer Revived Self-Tanning Body Lotion, £3.50 (boots.com)

  • Isle of Paradise Pro-Glow ­Spray Tan Mister, £8.76 (lookfantastic.com)

  • Vita Liberata Fabulous Gradual Tanning Lotion, £12 (asos.com)


And one for everyone…

The Body Shop Round Body Brush, £10 (thebodyshop.com)

