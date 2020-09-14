New Brunswick vote switchers hold key to election outcome

Two years ago, the People's Alliance pulled off a stunning election night feat in New Brunswick, increasing its vote total sixfold from 2014 and winning three seats.

There was a sense the party had successfully lured disgruntled Progressive Conservative voters to its side, even though figures clearly show it was former Liberal and NDP supporters who formed the backbone of the party's upswing.

"I personally gained a lot of support from traditional Liberal supporters," People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin said last month about what happened in his race in 2018.

Detailed results from Elections New Brunswick's official records of both the 2018 and 2014 campaigns back Austin's claim.

Austin, in his own riding of Fredericton-Grand Lake, and party candidates Rick Desaulnier in Fredericton-York and Michelle Conroy in Miramichi increased the People's Alliance vote by a combined 8,864 in the three seats it won in 2018.

Some of that was caused by higher turnout, but in the same three ridings, Liberal vote declined by 3,237, accounting for just over a third of the Alliance gains. The NDP vote was down by 2,575 and Progressive Conservative support fell by 1,669 votes.

The Green Party, in the three seats it won, attracted more PC voters from 2014 than the People's Alliance did.

"There's a lot of misconceptions out there when it comes to vote-splitting," said Austin.

Voters who are willing to switch their support from party to party are critical to the outcome of every election.

When Blaine Higgs decided to send New Brunswick back to the polls this summer it was in the belief Progressive Conservatives would benefit the most this time from those inclined to change their vote.

"A majority government over the next four years will ensure we don't get derailed and go back to petty politics," Higgs said at the close of a debate nearly two weeks ago. It was an appeal to those who did not support PCs in 2018 to deliver enough MLAs for a majority this time.

Vote-switching was widespread in New Brunswick in 2018, but it went in all political directions, eventually pushing the province into a minority government.

It's a given a certain number of voters will be on the move from party to party again in the current election, but whether they heed Higgs's call to support him, or do something else is the central question still to be answered.

