New Brunswick teachers to return to schools to prepare for next school year

FREDERICTON — Teachers in New Brunswick will return to their classrooms starting the first week of June, but there won't be any students there with them.

Education Minister Dominic Cardy says it's an opportunity for teachers to wrap up their work from the current school year and prepare for the next school year in September.

He says the teachers need to prepare for either in-class or online learning, depending on what COVID-19 restrictions remain in place this fall.

The minister says teachers have been working from home and he expects they will still be able to begin their summer break at the regular time.

The government recently announced it was spending $860,000 for new technology to allow more students to learn online — a move prompted by the closing of schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province has purchased 1,000 iPads with data plans, 500 laptops and 300 mobile Wi-Fi hubs to loan to students in need.

Cardy says he expects they will need to buy more technology as new students enter the system in advance of the new school year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2020.

The Canadian Press