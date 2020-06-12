New Brunswick schools make changes to adapt to pandemic for 2020-21 year

FREDERICTON — Changes are being made for the 2020-21 school year in New Brunswick in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Students in kindergarten to Grade 8 will attend school full-time, while those in Grades 9 to 12 will be taught using a combination of online and in-class instruction.

Education Minister Dominic Cardy says some classrooms may have smaller groupings, and transition times — such as arrival, breaks and lunches — will be staggered.

Cardy says his department remains committed to working with school districts and public health officials to meet the needs of students and staff.

The minister says physical distancing is required for students in grades 9 to 12.

Public access to school buildings will be limited to students, school staff and those who receive permission in advance from the principal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2020.

The Canadian Press