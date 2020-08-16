New Brunswick reports two new cases of COVID-19

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick has reported two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 15.

Public health officials said in a statement Sunday that both cases are in the Moncton region and are related to international travel.

One of them is under age 10 and the other is between 10 and 19 years old, the authorities said, and both people are self-isolating.

The new cases come 24 hours after New Brunswick reported four new cases of the virus.

Two of those earlier cases — people in their 40s in the Moncton area — were also related to international travel.

Authorities said those two cases may have been infectious while travelling on Air Canada flight AC-891 from Rome to Toronto on Aug. 3 and Air Canada flight AC-8910 from Toronto to Moncton on Aug. 4.

They advised people on those flights to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and seek medical help should any arise.

The other two cases announced Saturday are in the Fredericton area and involve children under the age of 10, contacts of a previously announced infection.

New Brunswick has now had two deaths linked to COVID-19 and 186 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, of which 169 are considered recovered.

More than 56,700 COVID-19 tests have been conducted provincewide to date.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2020.

The Canadian Press