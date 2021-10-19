New Brunswick reports three more deaths from COVID-19, 50 new cases

FREDERICTON — Public health officials in New Brunswick are today reporting three more deaths related to COVID-19, along with 50 new cases of the disease.

A resident in their 80s from the Campbellton region and two people 90 or older in the Moncton and Edmundston regions have died.

Officials have also announced that starting Oct. 25, health-care workers and residents of First Nations communities will be able to receive an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine booster dose if six months have passed since their second shot.

Officials say 82.7 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated against the disease, while nearly 92 per cent have received at least one dose.

The province is also reporting a drop in the number of active cases to 774, as 122 recoveries have been reported.

Fifty-seven people are in hospital due to the virus in the province, including 18 in intensive care.

Premier Blaine Higgs said he was saddened to learn of the latest deaths.

“It is important we continue to follow the rules, to protect ourselves and our loved ones," he said in a statement. "This is the fifth consecutive day we have seen a decline in the number of new cases, and we all must do our part if we want this trend to continue.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2021.

