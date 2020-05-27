New Brunswick reports third new case of COVID-19 in Campbellton area

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick is reporting another new case of COVID-19 in the Campbellton, N.B., area — the third in less than a week in the north of the province, bordering Quebec.

The province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Jennifer Russell, says the latest case is a person in their 50s.

The two previous cases involved a young child who attended two daycares, and a senior over the age of 90.

Russell says the three cases are a single cluster related to someone who travelled but did not self-isolate upon their return.

She says one of the people involved is a health-care worker who has been in contact with other people, and she is concerned there will be more cases.

As a result, the Campbellton region will be returned to the "orange" level of the province's reopening plan.

People in that region will be restricted to two-family "bubbles," and businesses that were allowed to reopen last week will have to close.

The province has had 123 cases and 120 have recovered.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2020.

The Canadian Press