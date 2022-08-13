New Brunswick reports province's first confirmed case of monkeypox virus

FREDERICTON — Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting the province's first confirmed case of monkeypox.

The infected individual remains in isolation, and contact tracers have been called in to determine the source of the infection and notify close contacts.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, issued a statement advising New Brunswickers that the virus spreads by close contact with infected humans or animals and does not spread like COVID-19.

She said the general public is not at a similar level of risk but should still be aware of how to reduce their risk.

The monkeypox disease comes from the same family of viruses that cause smallpox, which the World Health Organization declared eradicated around the globe in 1980.

Cases of monkeypox began to appear around the world in non-endemic countries in May.

Just this week, the number of Canadian cases surpassed 1,000, though there are early signs the virus may now be spreading at a slower rate.

