New Brunswick reports one new case of COVID-19 in Campbellton region

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick is reporting one new case of COVID-19.

A public health news release says the individual in their 20s works in health care in the Campbellton region, and was exposed to the virus there, but lives in the Fredericton region.

There are 29 active cases in the province, where an outbreak has recently spread in the northern part of the province, affecting health-care workers as well as staff and residents at a nursing home.

The province has confirmed 164 cases including 133 recoveries.

Four people are currently hospitalized with the novel coronavirus, including one in intensive care.

Two people have died from the virus, both linked to the outbreak at Manoir de la Vallee care home in Atholville, N.B.

Two temporary foreign workers in the Moncton area also tested positive for the virus this week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2020.

The Canadian Press