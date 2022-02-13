New Brunswick reports four new COVID-19 deaths, 266 new cases

FREDERICTON — Health officials in New Brunswick reported four more COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday, as well as 266 new cases of the disease.

According to the provincial COVID dashboard, a total of 290 people have died as a result of COVID-19 in the province.

Hospitalizations are down six patients to 116, 15 of which are in ICU.

The dashboard reads that eight COVID-19-positive patients are on a ventilator.

New Brunswick now has 3,573 active infections.

There are a total of 341 health-care workers across the province who are in isolation due to testing positive for COVID-19 or being identified as a close contact of a reported case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2022.

